Top High School Rivalries In Western New York

One of the longest rivalries in Western New York history is set to come to an end.

The Depew School board this past Tuesday voted to end their long-standing football rivalry with Lancaster after concerns about an imbalance in roster size and amount of players available per team.

Lancaster has around three times the student body of Depew making their football roster much deeper than Depew which puts the smaller school at a disadvantage.

The rivalry began in 1912 and has been played every year since. According to the Depew school board, the Lancaster/Depew game will be played for two more years before being canceled for good.

This will allow each school to host one final home game before the rivalry ends.

Growing up in West Seneca, I attended West Seneca East and we were always excited when we could play West Seneca West. As a player on the soccer team, it didn't matter how the season went, if we beat West it was a good one.

Now that one of the longest rivalries will be coming to an end, what is the top high school rivalry in Western New York?

We posed the question on social media and got thousands of responses from Western New Yorkers.

Some of the rivalries that got the most votes were Kenmore East Vs West, Tonawanda Vs North Tonawanda, and Fronteir Vs Hamburg aka Paws vs Claws.

