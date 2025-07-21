Country Superstar Shania Twain is doing some good in Western New York ahead of her concert on Saturday, July 19th at Darien Lake.

It was announced by WHAM in Rochester that Twain, along with her foundation, The , will donate $25,000 to .

That donation is enough money for FeedMore Western New York to provide meals to over 7300 people in Western New York.

Shania Twain is set to perform live this Saturday at Darien Lake.

FeedMore Western New York helped provide food to over 165,000 people in 2024 who were suffering from food insecurity. These include individuals, children, families, veterans, people with disabilities, and older adults who are homebound.

On top of providing food to those in need, FeedMore WNY also offers different programs for nutritional education and culinary and warehouse training opportunities to help individuals prepare for employment.

