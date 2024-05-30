Alarming rates of bacterial, viral infections spread in these NJ towns

These municipalities in New Jersey had the highest rate of sexually transmitted infections. (Scroll down to see the list.)

This analysis of state Department of Health data comes after federal health officials raised alarm about the rate of syphilis cases in New Jersey nearly doubling in four years. Nationally, cases increased by 80%.

In 2022, according to the CDC, New Jersey also recorded 48 cases of syphilis passed from mother to baby. The CDC recommends that all pregnant women be tested for syphilis during their first prenatal visit.

A single injection of a long-acting medication can cure its early stages, but additional injections may be needed if the infection is caught later on.

The only way to completely avoid syphilis and other sexually transmitted infections is by not having sex but sexually active people can properly use a condom during intercourse or remain in a long-term monogamous relationship with a partner who has been tested and does not have syphilis.

NJ towns with the highest STD rates in 2022 These towns had the highest rate of sexually transmitted infections per every 1,000 residents. The data was compiled by the state Department of Health for the year 2022, the most recent year for which statistics were available in February 2022. For some diseases, a zero appears because the state suppressed the data because it failed to meet a particular standard.

