A note to listeners about the afternoon show on New Jersey 101.5

After many years with New Jersey 101.5, Bill Doyle is no longer a part of the afternoon program, which he had co-hosted with Jeff Deminski from 1994 to 1999 and again from 2011 until this month.

“Bill Doyle has been a tremendous part of what we’ve done. We certainly want to thank him for everything that he has accomplished and everything the station has accomplished with him,” Sam Gagliardi, the vice president of content for New Jersey 101.5, said.

Jeff Deminski will return to the air starting Monday — with exciting changes to the afternoon show to follow on June 10.

The on-demand podcast of the afternoon show will resume June 10.