New Ruling Makes It Easier To Get A Job In New York

A new ruling by the Federal Trade Commission will make it easier for employees to get a new job in the same field.

Earlier this week, the Federal Trade Commission ruled 3 to 2 to approve a new rule that will ban companies from using noncompetes.

The new rule will go into effect in 120 days and will only apply to non-senior executives.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

WHAT IS A NONCOMPETE?

A noncompete is a clause in an employment contract that prevents a worker from leaving their current job and going to work “competitor” companies in the same field.

WHY WILL THE NEW RULING HELP EMPLOYEES

The new ruling that voids noncompetes will allow employees to take job offers right away from other companies. Previous noncompetes could force employees to "sit out" for up to a year or more before taking a new job in the same field.

HOW MANY EMPLOYEES WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE NEW RULING?

According to the National Employment Law Project's website, around 30 million workers, or around 18% of the U.S. workforce have signed noncompetes as part of their employment agreement. WAS THERE A LAWSUIT FILED TO STOP NEW RULING? It is being reported that several business organizations have filed a lawsuit to stop the ruling made by the FTC.

Get our free mobile app

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in New York that don't require a college degree, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Gallery Credit: Stacker

25 Worst Paying Jobs in New York State Here are the 25 worst paying jobs in New York State. Is your job on the list? Gallery Credit: Canva.com