Egg Prices Dip A Bit In Western New York

This is good news for breakfast lovers across Western New York.

We have seen a small dip in the price of eggs across the region.

According to the USDA, the average price of a dozen large eggs has dropped around 10 cents while the price for medium eggs has dropped around 5 cents.

Prices are 10 cents lower for larger sizes and down 5 cents for Medium.

The undertone is barely steady to weak. Demand is mostly moderate.

Offerings are light. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is

moderate.

Prices had gone up a bit at the beginning of the year due to an outbreak of avian flu at chicken farms in California.

On average you can expect to pay around $3.09 per dozen of large eggs in Western New York.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, over 10 million birds have been affected by the highly contagious avian influenza virus.

Get our free mobile app

Egg prices had increased by nearly 12% in January from December of 2023.

The good news is that with the supply chain returning to normal, the average price for all foods is expected to remain stagnant in 2024. They should also remain well below the record highs we saw back in late 2022 and early 2023.

11 Foods You Can No Longer Buy In New York State

Western New York's Favorite Weird Food Combos You just never know what two foods will go together for a delicious meal. Check out some of Western New York's favorite weird food combos. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields