5 VERY Dumb Laws Still On The Books In New York State

This week you might end up breaking the law and not even realize it.

New York State was officially founded back in in July of 1788 and since then there have been plenty of bills that have been signed into law.

EXTRA: NEW LAWS THAT WENT INTO EFFECT IN 2024

Sometimes those laws are passed in a certain era and after several years they become very outdated. Ubfourtnly those laws never technically come off the books, which means that you could be doing something today that is illegal because a law was passed 100 years ago.

Here are five of the dumbest laws still on the books in New York State:

1. A person may not walk around on Sundays with an ice cream cone in his/her pocket.

As the weather warms up and you stop to get a tasty treat from your favorite ice cream shop, make sure you don't shove it into your pocket on a Sunday. Not sure why this law was needed, I can just imagine people in the 1800s walking around with ice cream in their pants...crazy.

2. Slippers are not to be worn after 10:00 PM

Sorry if you have to get up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom or grab a late-night snack. You will have to feel the cold floor on your feet because stepping into a pair of slippers late at night will make you a criminal.

3. It is against the law to throw a ball at someone’s head for fun.

Ok, I get this one. Throwing a ball at someone's head could be very dangerous and could end up hurting them. But the way it is worded, it is OK to throw a ball at someone's head if you are angry or upset. If you are not having fun, it is totally legal!

4. During a concert, it is illegal to eat peanuts and walk backward on the sidewalks.

Apparently, back in the day people did everything but sit and enjoy a concert. This is the only reason I could think of as to why this law would be passed. The good news is that if you walk forward you can eat as many peanuts as you like.

5. People may not slurp their soup

If you have ever been in a restaurant you probably think this is not a dumb law at all, but real soup eaters know that to get the most flavor you need to slurp your soup. Just make sure to do it at home.

Check out some other dumb laws that are still on the books in America by clicking HERE.

