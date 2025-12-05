With all the success that both Chicago and Styx have had in the same decades, you would think that they would have toured together. Not the case, but in the summer of 2026, both epic bands will have a tour that starts on July 13th, 2026, and wraps up Labor Day weekend 2026 in Los Angeles.

Chicago and Styx will be making their only New Jersey appearance on July 21st, 2026, at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ.

On July 23rd, 2026, Chicago and Styx will be at Northwell at Jones Beach in Wantagh, NY.

Ironically, the Chicago and Styx bands were both formed in the Chicago area.

Chicago has rotating members but still plays the hits

Chicago, as a band, has amazing fortitude, being on the road every year since the late 60s. Some of the original members are no longer on the road with the group, but the replacements perform the exact arrangements you heard on all their extremely popular albums, and they are all under the leadership of founding member and trumpeter Lee Loughnane. Other original members are on board for the tour. This is a group that, since the late 60s, has produced 38 albums and sold over 100,000,000 copies. That is an enormous number.

I have seen Chicago perform recently, and they were outstanding.

Styx has the goods

Styx is a band that surfed over rock and roll, album-oriented rock, pop, and ballad genres. They did that by scoring on Billboard’s eight top ten hits with sixteen hits in the top 40. They produced eighteen albums over six consecutive decades.

Styx, formed in 1972, has been on the road or in the studio ever since. While a couple of original members are no longer with the band, Styx continues to perform to sold audiences who come back and enjoy their experience.

These are two legendary groups that are still incredibly good and will make your concert incredibly special.

