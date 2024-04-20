Big Changes At Local Buffalo TV Stations

Big Changes At Local Buffalo TV Stations

Photo Credit: Canva

There have been some major changes at local TV stations over the past 24 hours.

Yesterday was a busy day in local TV as one long-time news anchor announced they were leaving while another station named a new sports director.

READ MORE: WGRZ'S HEATHER LY LEAVES STATION AFTER 17 YEARS

Yesterday, Jackie Walker who is a Buffalo Broadcasting Hall of Famer announced she would be stepping down from the anchor desk at WIVB Channel 4 coming up on May 22nd.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

WIVB didn't say who would be taking over Walker's anchor duties but it could be long-time anchor Kelsey Anderson or newcomer Jordan Norkus.

Over at WGRZ Channel 2, they made the announcement that there will be a new person running the sports department.

READ MORE: BUFFALO CHEF TO APPEAR ON FOOD NETWORK

Just a couple of days after he posted on social media that he left Spectrum News after 10 years, Jon Scott was named the new sports director at WGRZ.

Scott will take over for Adam Benigni who has been the sports director since 2013.

Netflix Search Codes To Help You Find Movies/TV Shows

Stuck wondering what to watch on Netflix? Check out these codes that bring up all the options in different genres.

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

26 TV Shows We Would Want To See One More Episode Of

Now that the Friends' reunion show is happening, here are some other TV shows that we would like to see just one more episode of.

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Classic TV Shows Are Making A Comeback...But Why?

Filed Under: Buffalo News, Buffalo Buzz
Categories: News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM