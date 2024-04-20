There have been some major changes at local TV stations over the past 24 hours.

Yesterday was a busy day in local TV as one long-time news anchor announced they were leaving while another station named a new sports director.

Yesterday, Jackie Walker who is a Buffalo Broadcasting Hall of Famer announced she would be stepping down from the anchor desk at WIVB Channel 4 coming up on May 22nd.

WIVB didn't say who would be taking over Walker's anchor duties but it could be long-time anchor Kelsey Anderson or newcomer Jordan Norkus.

Over at WGRZ Channel 2, they made the announcement that there will be a new person running the sports department.

Just a couple of days after he posted on social media that he left Spectrum News after 10 years, Jon Scott was named the new sports director at WGRZ.

Scott will take over for Adam Benigni who has been the sports director since 2013.

