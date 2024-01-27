Best Towns For Valentine’s Day In New York

The big day for love is less than a month away and if you haven't already started planning on how you will spend it with that someone special there is still time.

Nothing says "I Love You" like a special trip. So if you want to make a lasting impression on that special person in your life, try taking them to one of these towns in New York.

Valentine's Day Beach, New York - Valentine's Day Beach is a perfect place to spend some quality time with your special someone on Valentine's Day. It has the name Valentine's right in it!

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Paris, New York - You might not be able to go to the "City of Love" Paris, France, but you could spend the weekend in Paris, New York.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Pleasant, New York - Looking for a nice, relaxing, fun day on Valentine's Day try hanging out in Pleasant Valley, New York.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Queens, New York - Ladies want to be treated like royalty on Valentine's Day so spend the day in Queens, New York.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Mount Kisco, New York - Most people are hoping for a smooch on Valentine's Day so why not lock lips in Mount Kisco, New York?

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Middlesex, New York - Umm....probably how people want Valentine's Day to end.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Friendship, New York - Not everyone is loving for Amor on Valentine's Day, so hang with your friends in Friendship, New York.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Coxsackie, New York - If you need a laugh on Valentine's Day.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Fine, New York - Going to get all dressed up for Valentine's Day, look good, and feel good in Fine, New York.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Butternuts, New York - Couples have all sorts of nicknames for each other. Have some fun with your S/O in Butternuts, New York.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Bath, New York - Want to take your Valentine's Day to the next level with your special someone? Try taking a Bath together in Bath, New York.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

