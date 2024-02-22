The first Friday of Lent has come and gone, and that means plenty of people across Western New York headed out to grab a tasty fish fry.

But, where do you go? It seems that everyone is offering a fish fry in Western New York. From restaurants, churches, firehalls, and grocery stores, you have plenty of options on where to get your next Fish Fry.

We decided to go right to the source and ask people via social media where their favorite place for a Fish Fry? There are places from the Northtowns to the Southtowns and everywhere in between.

So if you are heading out for a Fish Fry and maybe want to try out somewhere new, check out the list below and see what places in Western New York are other people's favorites.

Western New Yorkers Name Their Favorite Place For Fish Fries It is Fish Fry season and we asked people in Western New York to tell us their favorite spots for a tasty fish fry. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Now, if you want to head out somewhere that is nationally recognized as a great place for Fish Fry, there are two places in Western New York that were part of Mashed.com's recent list of the "Best Fish Fries In America".

Apple Granny - Lewiston, New York

Located near Niagara Falls, Apple Granny is known to not only eat locals but also the many tourists who come to visit the Falls. Apple Granny has been around for a long time, starting as a General Store in 1830.

Wiechec's - Buffalo, New York

While Buffalo is known as the home of the original chicken wing, it is also home to an amazing place for a Friday Fish Fry. Wiechec's is one of the many places in Western New York that serve up a fish fry that hangs over the plate.