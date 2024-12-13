🐻 A North Jersey wildlife refuge continues to treat animals injured in wildfires

🐻 Many suffered from burned feet and smoke inhalation

🐻 Donations are being accepted to help with their recovery

WEST MILFORD — When the Jennings Creek Wildfire broke out last month, it charred nearly five thousand acres between New York and New Jersey, claimed the life of an 18-year-old New York State Parks employee, evacuated homes, lasted 14 days, and injured wildlife.

The Last Resort Rescue and Wildlife Refuge treated many animals injured in the Jennings Creek Wildfire in West Milford last month (Nancy Warner) The Last Resort Rescue and Wildlife Refuge treated many animals injured in the Jennings Creek Wildfire in West Milford last month (Nancy Warner) loading...

The Last Resort Rescue and Wildlife Refuge in West Milford, which is located less than two miles from where the blaze broke out, received hundreds of calls in the first week of the fire alone related to wildlife injuries.

The Last Resort Rescue and Wildlife Refuge treated many animals injured in the Jennings Creek Wildfire in West Milford last month (Nancy Warner) The Last Resort Rescue and Wildlife Refuge treated many animals injured in the Jennings Creek Wildfire in West Milford last month (Nancy Warner) loading...

President and founder, Nancy Warner said the refuge was already strained when the wildfire hit because they had already had an influx of patients suffering from severe dehydration related to the state’s severe drought.

The Last Resort Rescue and Wildlife Refuge treated many animals injured in the Jennings Creek Wildfire in West Milford last month (Nancy Warner) The Last Resort Rescue and Wildlife Refuge treated many animals injured in the Jennings Creek Wildfire in West Milford last month (Nancy Warner) loading...

When the wildfire broke out, it was mayhem.

“Our 24-hour wildlife hotline started to blow up. We did reach out and made contact with the forest fire service that if they came across any injured wildlife to give us a call, and of course, we made some posts on social media so that residents knew where to call if they did see animals taking refuge in their yards or their neighborhoods,” Warner said.

The Last Resort Rescue and Wildlife Refuge treated many animals injured in the Jennings Creek Wildfire in West Milford last month (Nancy Warner) The Last Resort Rescue and Wildlife Refuge treated many animals injured in the Jennings Creek Wildfire in West Milford last month (Nancy Warner) loading...

Unfortunately, many animals died at the scene due to their horrific injuries, but Warner said they were able to rescue nearly two dozen animals and bring them back to the refuge for treatment.

The Last Resort Rescue and Wildlife Refuge treated many animals injured in the Jennings Creek Wildfire in West Milford last month (Nancy Warner) The Last Resort Rescue and Wildlife Refuge treated many animals injured in the Jennings Creek Wildfire in West Milford last month (Nancy Warner) loading...

While some have since been released, others remain in the refuge’s care.

The Last Resort Rescue and Wildlife Refuge treated many animals injured in the Jennings Creek Wildfire in West Milford last month (Nancy Warner) The Last Resort Rescue and Wildlife Refuge treated many animals injured in the Jennings Creek Wildfire in West Milford last month (Nancy Warner) loading...

Most of the animals suffered from severely burned feet as they were running through the fire grounds to escape, or just running around confused. Others suffered from smoke inhalation and respiratory challenges, she said.

“We actually had so many with smoke inhalation and burns that all of our incubators and oxygenators were taken up, and they just kept coming in. So, we actually put out a plea and the public responded immediately and overnighted us some more equipment so we were able to meet the need,” Warner said.

The Last Resort Rescue and Wildlife Refuge treated many animals injured in the Jennings Creek Wildfire in West Milford last month (Nancy Warner) The Last Resort Rescue and Wildlife Refuge treated many animals injured in the Jennings Creek Wildfire in West Milford last month (Nancy Warner) loading...

Most of the patients included foxes, groundhogs, skunks, opossums, squirrels, and more.

One patient close to Warner’s heart, who is still in her care, is a groundhog, lovingly nicknamed “Extra Crispy Potato.”

The Last Resort Rescue and Wildlife Refuge treated many animals injured in the Jennings Creek Wildfire in West Milford last month (Nancy Warner) The Last Resort Rescue and Wildlife Refuge treated many animals injured in the Jennings Creek Wildfire in West Milford last month (Nancy Warner) loading...

The juvenile groundhog was found lying unconscious on her side on the forest floor in the embers, and suffered a very deep burn on her hip that went down to the muscle, Warner said.

The Last Resort Rescue and Wildlife Refuge treated many animals injured in the Jennings Creek Wildfire in West Milford last month (Nancy Warner) The Last Resort Rescue and Wildlife Refuge treated many animals injured in the Jennings Creek Wildfire in West Milford last month (Nancy Warner) loading...

She’ll remain at the refuge for the remainder of the winter as her wounds heal.

“We call groundhogs in wildlife refuge rehab ‘fuzzy potatoes.’ She was an extra crispy potato because she was kind of fried on the side. So, we gave her the nickname of ‘Extra Crispy Potato,” Warner said.

The Last Resort Rescue and Wildlife Refuge treated many animals injured in the Jennings Creek Wildfire in West Milford last month (Nancy Warner) The Last Resort Rescue and Wildlife Refuge treated many animals injured in the Jennings Creek Wildfire in West Milford last month (Nancy Warner) loading...

The groundhog is doing well, moving around, eating, and her burns are healing nicely.

There was also an opossum who suffered from badly burned feet and a skunk that needed oxygen and nebulizer treatments.

Even after being treated, many can’t be returned to the wild because there’s nowhere left for them to go.

The Last Resort Rescue and Wildlife Refuge treated many animals injured in the Jennings Creek Wildfire in West Milford last month (Nancy Warner) The Last Resort Rescue and Wildlife Refuge treated many animals injured in the Jennings Creek Wildfire in West Milford last month (Nancy Warner) loading...

Warner said these animals spent the summer building dens and nests, and filling them with food for the winter. Now, all of that is gone thanks to the wildfire, so releasing them is very challenging.

The Last Resort Rescue and Wildlife Refuge treated many animals injured in the Jennings Creek Wildfire in West Milford last month (Nancy Warner) The Last Resort Rescue and Wildlife Refuge treated many animals injured in the Jennings Creek Wildfire in West Milford last month (Nancy Warner) loading...

Some animals that typically hibernate for the winter can be released from the refuge to nearby areas in the surrounding forests. They can return to their dens and burrows because they’re not looking for food to survive. They’ll be sleeping.

But Warner said other animals that don’t hibernate will stay at the refuge during the winter months and will be released in the spring.

The Last Resort Rescue and Wildlife Refuge treated many animals injured in the Jennings Creek Wildfire in West Milford last month (Facebook) The Last Resort Rescue and Wildlife Refuge treated many animals injured in the Jennings Creek Wildfire in West Milford last month (Facebook) loading...

Warner has a plea for residents.

Thousands of animals lost their homes, shelters, nests, food, and water resources. They are displaced, dehydrated, and confused. So, if residents find wildlife living and resting in their yards, give them a break. Give them some space. Let them rest. Give them water. Be kind and allow them to have a little bit of a rest as they move through.

The Last Resort Rescue and Wildlife Refuge treated many animals injured in the Jennings Creek Wildfire in West Milford last month (Facebook) The Last Resort Rescue and Wildlife Refuge treated many animals injured in the Jennings Creek Wildfire in West Milford last month (Facebook) loading...

“We operate a 24-hour wildlife hotline. So, if someone sees a wild animal in distress or if they think it might need help, we answer the phone 24 hours a day and we will respond accordingly every time,” Warner said.

The Last Resort Rescue and Wildlife Refuge treated many animals injured in the Jennings Creek Wildfire in West Milford last month (Nancy Warner) The Last Resort Rescue and Wildlife Refuge treated many animals injured in the Jennings Creek Wildfire in West Milford last month (Nancy Warner) loading...

Anyone who would like to donate money, food or other supplies to help the refuge continue to take care of these injured animals, can do so by visiting the refuge’s Facebook page.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom