Community hero talks knife-wielding woman off ‘Trenton Makes’ bridge

🚨 Tammy Wright talked to a woman standing on the Trenton Lower Bridge railing

🚨 Morrisville police and Wright convinced the woman to drop her knife

🚨 Wright was praised as a hero

MORRISVILLE, Pa. — A good Samaritan who talked to a woman threatening to jump off the Lower Trenton bridge is being praised by police.

Morrisville Borough police said Tammy Wright of Trenton was on the bridge when she saw a woman holding a knife to her throat on the New Jersey side of the "Trenton Makes, The World Takes" bridge around 3:30 p.m.

Wright had already started talking to the woman as she stood on the edge of the railing when police arrived.

"Armed with only a remarkable human spirit and willingness to put others before herself, Tammy had already engaged the troubled woman in a dialogue," Morrisville police Chief Rich Ciampa said.

Lower Trenton Bridge

Trust helps end 'intense standoff'

The chief said that after what he described as an "intense standoff," the trust that formed between Wright and the woman led to her dropping the knife. Police officers Joe Parel, Amanda DeLuca, and Matt Leonhauser grabbed the woman and pulled her to safety.

"I would like to commend all the officers on the bridge Friday afternoon and especially recognize Tammy for being a true community hero," Ciampa said, adding that not all heroes wear capes.

