Surprise! Burglar shot by retail worker in Horsham, Pa.

💍 A worker found the thief inside a jewelry store

💍 The worker shot the burglar in the arm

💍 Entry was gained through a hole in the wall

HORSHAM, Pa. — A suspect was shot during a break-in at a jewelry store early Wednesday morning.

Horsham police said an employee at the Jems, Jewels and Gold store at the Shoppes at English Village encountered someone inside the store on Route 309 when they arrived around 5 a.m.

Police found the suspect with a gunshot wound in his arm. He was hospitalized.

Other potential suspects fled the scene, according to police.

Unnamed law enforcement sources told 6 ABC Action News the jewelry store owner, who is a retired police officer, shot the suspect.

Police said the thieves broke the lock to the Massage Envy store and cut a hole into the wall of the neighboring store called Waxing The City. They cut a second hole to enter the jewelry store. The stores were unable to reopen Wednesday because of the damage.

No charges have been filed in the case.

Venzio Jewelers at the Ocean County Mall, wall after thieves broke through into Venzio 3/27/24 Venzio Jewelers at the Ocean County Mall (Dave Lansing), wall after thieves broke through into Venzio (EXIT 82 Scanner News) 3/27/24 loading...

Similar theft at NJ mall

An office inside a jewelry store at the Ocean County Mall in Toms River, New Jersey, was similarly burglarized on March 27.

Thieves went into a vacant neighboring store to cut a hole in the wall, according to Toms River police. Using a torch, the burglars cut phone and alarm cables before entering a safe where they removed jewels valued at $1 million. Nothing was taken from the showroom.

The thieves also covered the sprinkler heads with tape and used rags to block the bottom of the office door to keep smoke from being detected. An alarm panel was also ripped from the wall and deactivated.

No arrests have been made.

