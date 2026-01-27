🚨Police checking a residence in Northampton were confronted by a man with a knife

🚨The man was arrested after a confrontation with a SWAT team

🚨Authorities say there is no ongoing threat

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. — Three people were found dead inside a Bucks County home Monday afternoon.

Northampton police said they were called at 2:15 p.m. to check on people at a home on Heather Drive in the Churchville section of Northampton. Officers were confronted by a man holding a knife.

After a standoff, the county emergency response team took the man into custody. Officers were able to get inside the home and found three people who had been stabbed to death.

DA expresses sympathy for Churchville community

The identities of the suspect and victims have not been disclosed. Police said there was no longer any danger to the public.

"Our hearts go out to the Churchville community this evening," the Bucks County District Attorney's Office posted on its Facebook page.

