2 dogs left living in ‘disgusting mess’ in Bucks County apartment

MORRISVILLE, Pa — A woman who police say left a dog and her puppy inside an apartment without any food or water for nine days has been charged but not yet found.

According to the affidavit in the case, neighbors called the police on Aug. 28 regarding the dogs inside an apartment located on Delmorr Avenue in Morrisville. An officer looked through a window and saw that both dogs were very thin, and one appeared to have a medical condition with its skin.

Feces was all over the floor and electric and water shut off notices were around the door, according to the affidavit.

After offering the dogs, both pitbulls, food and water through an opening in a window, the officer returned to the apartment the next day and saw no change in conditions. He got a search warrant, and officers who entered the apartment found what they described as a "disgusting mess" in the complaint.

According to the complaint, the dogs were emaciated with bones sticking out, patches of hair missing and long nails. Every room except a locked bedroom had piles of diarrhea, a strong smell of ammonia and window sills that looked like the dogs had tried to eat their way through, according to the complaint.

A Bucks County SPCA veterinarian examined each of the dogs and placed both of them on a feeding program, according to the affidavit.

Jayhah Hayes faces two counts each of neglect of animals sustenance/water, neglect of animals sustenance/protection and cruelty to animals, according to court records.

Neighbors told officers she was last seen at the apartment on Aug. 19 and no one has been there since. Other puppies they saw in the apartment had been given away.

