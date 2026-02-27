🍽️ Philadelphia’s Oyster House has been named a 2026 James Beard America’s Classics Award winner.

A landmark Philadelphia restaurant has been honored with an award by the James Beard Foundation.

Known for its delicious seafood, Oyster House has been named as one of six nationwide recipients of the 2026 America's Classics Award.

The honor is bestowed on locally owned restaurants “with timeless appeal that serve quality food and are beloved by their communities.”

Current owner Sam Mink is the third generation of his family to oversee the Oyster House.

Oyster House Philadelphia gets James Beard American Classic Award (Credit Jason Varney)

A family legacy dating back to 1947

Starting in 1947, Samuel Mink (Sam’s grandfather) bought Kelly’s on Mole Street and created his own restaurant.

The current location on Sansom Street, with antique oyster plates on the dining room walls, was opened in 1976 by David Mink (Sam’s father).

The James Beard Foundation specifically points to specialties like “sherried snapper soup and the distinctive combination of fried oysters and chicken salad offer a direct link to 18th and 19th century Philadelphia food traditions.”

Oyster House Philadelphia gets James Beard American Classic Award (Credit: Oyster House)

Oyster House also is touted as having the “region’s top raw bar, overseen by master shuckers like Gary McCready and Ameen Lawrence,” spotlighting New Jersey’s revitalized oyster industry.

“There’s a reason why the America’s Classics are often referred to affectionately as the heart of the Restaurant and Chef Awards,” James Beard Foundation CEO Clare Reichenbach said in a written release.

Reichenbach continued “These are adored neighborhood establishments, pillars of their communities, that have stood the test of time through incredible food and a deep commitment to the people they serve.”

More than 100 restaurants nationwide have been honored since the American Classics award was created in 1998.

Oyster House in Philadelphia (Google Maps)

Philadelphia chefs, restaurants shine in 2026 James Beard semifinalists

Oyster House was just the latest Pennsylvania restaurant to be in the spotlight ahead of this year’s James Beard awards.

Semifinalists for the 2026 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards announced in January included multiple Philadelphia chefs, restaurants and bars.

Being considered among 20 nationwide semifinalists for “Outstanding Restaurateur” was Greg Vernick, of Vernick Philadelphia (Vernick Food & Drink, Vernick Fish, and Vernick Coffee Bar).

Already a “Michelin recommended” restaurant, Kalaya in Philadelphia was among 20 nationwide James Beard semifinalists for Outstanding Restaurant.

Among contenders for “Emerging Chef,” Frankie Ramirez, of Amá in Philadelphia, was one of 20 nationwide semifinalists.

Emmett, also in Philadelphia, was among 30 semifinalists from across the country up for “Best New Restaurant."

Justine MacNeil, of Fiore in Philadelphia, was among the nationwide semifinalists for “Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker.”

Lovers Bar at Friday Saturday Sunday in Philadelphia, was a nationwide semifinalist for “Outstanding Bar.”

Almanac in Philadelphia was among semifinalists up for “Best New Bar."

Dan Suro-Cipolloni and David Suro-Piñera, of Tequilas and La Jefa in Philadelphia, were among semifinalists across the country for “Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service.”

Out of 20 semifinalists announced for Best Chef in the Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA), five of the chefs work in Philadelphia. There were also two others in Pennsylvania and two from New Jersey:

🍽️ Ian Graye, Pietramala, Philadelphia, PA

🍽️ Jesse Ito, Royal Sushi & Izakaya, Philadelphia, PA

🍽️ Randy Rucker, Little Water, Philadelphia, PA

🍽️ Amanda Shulman, Her Place Supper Club, Philadelphia, PA

🍽️ Omar Tate and Cybille St. Aude-Tate, Honeysuckle, Philadelphia, PA

🍽️ Nathan Flaim, Luca, Lancaster, PA

🍽️ Jamilka Borges, Lilith, Pittsburgh, PA

🍽️ David Viana, Judy and Harry's, Asbury Park, NJ

🍽️ Russ Cowan, Radin's Delicatessen, Cherry Hill, NJ

On March 31, restaurant and chef awards nominees and achievement awards honorees would be announced.

Restaurant and Chef Awards winners will be celebrated at the 2026 James Beard Awards ceremonies in Chicago on June 15 at The Lyric Opera.

