💲A judge has ordered SEPTA to restore all service cuts

💲A fare increase will be allowed to proceed

💲SEPTA says it will comply but is reviewing its legal options

It's not clear when SEPTA will restore previously cut service and raise fares per a judge's order issued on Thursday.

Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Judge Sierra Thomas Street ordered the agency to immediately restore all cuts and prohibit future ones, according to Philadelphia Inquirer coverage of the hearing.

While commuters, students and sports fans get service back, they also will pay more for it as Street also ruled that SEPTA may implement a 21.5% fare increase. A date for the fare increase or restoration of service was not announced by SEPTA as of Friday morning.

10 days to switch back

SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch said the agency will comply with the order but is exploring its legal options. SEPTA President Scott Sauer has previously said it will take at least 10 days to make the major changes that go along with such drastic impacts to service. The changes include changing switches and adjusting schedules.

The judge's order means that reductions on most regional rail lines, including the Trenton Line, Lansdale/Doylestown Line and West Trenton Line. The planned shutdown of the Trenton Line will also not happen and the elimination of six bus lines in Bucks County is on hold.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom