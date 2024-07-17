Tolls going up on more Pennsylvania bridges

💲Tolls have not increased on DRPA crossings since 2011

You can add the three Delaware River crossings from New Jersey into Philadelphia to the list of tolls going up this year.

The Delaware River Port Authority Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to increase tolls on the Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman and Betsy Ross bridges for the first time since 2011 based on the consumer price index. The toll on the Commodore Barry Bridge between south of Philadelphia will also go up.

The toll will increase from $5 to $6 on Sept. 1. The increased revenue will go towards safety and security upgrades and infrastructure improvements, according to DRPA Board Chairman James D. Schultz.

“Whenever we make decisions regarding tolls, we must do them through the lens of fiscal responsibility, and most importantly, safety. The new schedule supports DRPA’s current high bond rating, which is crucial for effective cost management and financial stability.”

Some of the projects on DRPA's drawing board include systems to protect against ship collisions for the Walt Whitman and Ben Franklin. The agency wants to improve its recruitment and retention of police officers.

One piece of good news: fares on PATCO will remain the same.

Other toll and fare increases in 2024

Tolls went up on the Garden State Parkway, New Jersey Turnpike and Atlantic City Expressway on March 1 after a delay by Gov. Phil Murphy in October. His concerns about the justification for the increases were eventually satisfied.

An increase took effect on the George Washington Bridge, Lincoln Tunnel and Holland Tunnel on Jan. 7.

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission will also implement a 25-cent "toll adjustment" on Jan. 7 at its eight toll bridges: Trenton Morrisville (Route 1), Scudder Falls (I-295), New Hope-Lambertville (Route 202), I-78, Easton-Phillipsburg (Route 22), Portland-Columbia, Delaware Water Gap (I-80), and Milford-Montague (Route 206). The Commission also ended its 21-year-old discount program for frequent commuters.

NJ Transit fares went up 15% on July 1 despite continued issues related to summer heat.

