Missing NJ woman found dead along interstate highway
☑️ Yvrose Germain suffered from dementia and went missing on Saturday
☑️ Willingboro police announced her death on Sunday
☑️ State Police said she was found on Route 295
WILLINGBORO — The body of a 75-year-old woman who had been reported missing was found along Route 295 on Sunday morning.
Willingboro police had initially posted on their Facebook page that Yvrose Germain was missing from her home in the Somerset Park section of Willingboro Township. She had dementia, according to police.
On Sunday, the department posted she had been located dead but did not disclose details.
"We extend our deepest condolences to her friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time," police wrote.
State Police trooper Troy McNair said Germain's body was found on Route 295 northbound north of Exit 47 (Route 541) in Burlington Township around 8:15 a.m. after being struck by an unknown vehicle.
McNair did not disclose if her body was found in a lane or shoulder or how she got onto the interstate highway. He also did not disclose if police are actively seeking the driver of the vehicle that struck Germain.
