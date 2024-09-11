NJ woman falls to death from Bucks County waterfall

☑️ Catherine Elder was hiking at the top of a waterfall in a Bucks County park

BRIDGETOWN, Pa. — A New Jersey woman was pronounced dead after officials said she fell from the largest waterfall in Bucks County, Pennsylvania early Sunday afternoon.

Officials said 61-year-old Catherine Elder, of Holland Township, was walking along the top of High Falls at Ringing Rocks Park in Bridgetown when she slipped and fell. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

The cause of death was determined to be "blunt injuries of head and right arm” and the manner accidental, according to the Bucks County Coroner's office.

Officials said people witnessed her fall.

Doing something she loved

Elder was Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator for the Holland Township Office of Emergency Management and served with the OEM for 20 years, according to her obituary.

Elder attended Keene State College in New Hampshire and was a dog breeder, her obituary said.

She leaves behind a longtime wife and companion.

Elder's cousin wrote that Elder was doing something she loved doing at the time of her death.

"Catherine was a kind soul, full of life and adventure, and her love for the outdoors was one of her many passions," the cousin wrote.

A "words of remembrance" event is scheduled for Saturday at the Johnson-Walton Funeral Home on Church Road in Holland Township at 11:30 a.m. preceeded by visitation at 10 a.m.

