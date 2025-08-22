🚨A Bucks County man became obsessed with a 14-year-old female influencer

🚨When she didn't respond to Jarred Easter's messages he went to Florida

🚨The girl's father wouldn't let Easter meet his daughter

TREVOSE, Pa. — A Bucks County man traveled to Florida to stalk a 14-year-old girl after he sent her “disturbing” emails, nude photos and “obsessive” messages over the past three months.

Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson said Jarred Easter, 29, sent the messages to the teen's social media page about photos she posted publicly. When she never responded to the messages, Easter used information in the teen's posts to determine where she lived and headed 1,100 miles to meet her.

Easter met the girl's father in the driveway. Her father refused to let him meet his daughter. When Easter refused to leave, the girl's father called the Sheriff's Office. Investigators tracked Easter to a hotel in neighboring Crestview, where he was arrested.

He was charged with numerous counts of sending harmful material to a minor, traveling to meet a minor for sex, and using a computer to solicit a child.

Jarred Easter Jarred Easter (Warren County Sheriff's Office) loading...

How not to be tracked on social media

Easter was ordered to wear a GPS monitor, to have no contact with minors, have no access to the internet, and was issued a $250,000 bond.

“This was a sick-minded individual who convinced himself he had a relationship with a child,” Adkinson said. “We are grateful the victim wasn't harmed, and we are working tirelessly to ensure there are no other victims connected to this predator. Perverts who cross state lines to target children will find themselves in handcuffs.”

Adkinson offered tips to avoid leaving a digital footprint that gives away a location.

Regularly monitor your child’s online accounts and direct messages.

Encourage children NOT to share identifiable details such as school names, neighborhoods, sibling names, or frequent hangout spots.

Use privacy settings to LIMIT who can see or comment on your child’s posts.

Remind teens that followers are NOT friends—treat every interaction with caution.

Report any suspicious contact immediately to law enforcement.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom