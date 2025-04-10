How democracy broke down and failed voters in this NJ county

✔️ Burlington County had a 62% turnout on Election Day

✔️ Voters found long lines because of voting machines that didn't work

✔️ The county is already implementing recommendations from an investigation

A preliminary report says five factors contributed to the long lines and frustration for Burlington County voters on Election Day.

New Jersey 101.5 listeners reported waits of over three hours in some voting locations on Nov. 4 with only one or two machines appearing to be available. Some voters left thinking they would not be able to vote. A New Jersey Superior Court judge ordered all county voting locations to stay open until at least 9 p.m. with many open for another five hours.

The legal firm of Connell Foley was hired to investigate. On Tuesday, the Roseland-based firm submitted a 49-page preliminary report.

Failures all around

❌ A general lack of communication, coordination and collaboration among Burlington County’s election offices

❌ The rollout of new voting machines during a busy presidential year

❌ Inadequate poll worker training with the new machines

❌ Voter and poll worker aversion to new technology

❌ “Unbalanced” election districts

"The report does not place blame on any one office or official; there were failures all around and the report makes that clear," Burlington County Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson said in a statement.

"Our county must now work together to quickly implement the recommendations. Several of these are already in the works, and we call on the county’s elections offices to follow through and comply with the others. Whatever assistance and support is required, we will provide it."

Voters wait in line at a polling location in Burlington County Voters wait in line at a polling location in Burlington County 11/5/24 (CBS Philadelphia via YouTube) loading...

Recommendations already implemented

Hopson said the county has already started to act on the panel's recommendations, including buying more voting machines and hiring more IT "rovers" who can quickly respond to problems.

The process of redrawing voting precincts has also started and will be in effect for the June 10 primary. Affected voters will be notified.

“Voting is one of the most fundamental rights and our board has made clear the failures that occurred last year were unacceptable. They demand accountability and action to ensure the problems are not repeated,” said Hopson. “This interim report provides us with a detailed plan to ensure Burlington County has a secure, efficient and transparent voting process that all voters can have confidence in. We are committed to delivering that.”

The county had a 62% turnout, according to the county clerk's office. Democrat Kamala Harris topped Donald Trump 57%-41% in the presidential race and Andy Kim overwhelmed Curtis Bashaw 60%-37%.

