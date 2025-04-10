Discover New Jersey’s many strawberry festivals in 2025
🍓 Pretty soon it will be strawberry season in NJ
🍓 The season is not long
🍓 Check out these 10 strawberry festivals in the state
As the weather begins to warm up in New Jersey, there are so many outdoor activities to look forward to, from May to September.
Strawberry picking season in the Garden State typically begins in late May or early June, with peak picking season in mid-June.
Many places are gearing up for the season by holding strawberry festivals.
Here are 10 strawberry festivals not to be missed in New Jersey in 2025.
Stella Farms Annual Strawberry Festival
May 10
15 School House Lane, Berlin
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kick off the strawberry growing season the day before Mother’s Day. There will be live music, food, adult beverages, pony rides, a petting zoo, tractor rides, and other fun kids’ activities. Crafters and food vendors are welcome.
36th Annual Strawberry Festival at Gandy Farmstead
May 24
Gandy Farmstead, 26 Tyler Road, Greenfield
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hosted by the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township, this annual festival celebrates the strawberry season. Treat yourself to fresh, strawberry shortcake while visiting the farmstead. Hear its history, and browse through a selection of homemade crafts.
Strawberry Pancake Breakfast at the Farm
May 24 – 25
Johnson’s Corner Farm, 133 Church Road, Medford
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Cost: $45 pp
This is a unique strawberry festival at the farm. The strawberry pancake breakfast takes place inside the farm’s Harvest Barn. Price includes a family-style pancake breakfast, story time for the kids, admission to the discovery barnyard playground and animal farm, and hayride to the strawberry field. The price of strawberry picking in the fields is not included in the price. This is a separate fee.
Montgomery Strawberry Festival
June 1
Montgomery Township Lower Middle School, 373 Burnt Hill Road, Skillman
Time: 1 p.m to 5 p.m.
Tickets: $5 in advance and $7 at the door.
Hosted by Boy Scouts Troop 46, this annual tradition features vanilla ice cream and shortcake, topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream. Eat, socialize, and enjoy music from the Blawenburg Band and the Montgomery High School band.
Von Thun Farms Strawberry Festival
June 1, 2, 8, and 9
Von Thun Farms, 519 Ridge Rd, Monmouth Junction
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jersey fresh strawberries, sunny skies, and a warm breeze. Strawberry season is a great time of year to be on the farm.
The strawberry festival includes strawberry picking, hayrides, more than 20 activities and games, farm animals, face painting, and food vendors. On your way out of the festival, be sure to stop by the farm market to pick up some homemade donuts and lots of strawberry-themed goodies (jams, jellies, preserves, salad dressings, and more).
Moorestown Strawberry Festival
June 6
The First Presbyterian Church of Moorestown, 101 Bridgeboro Rd, Moorestown
Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Cost: Suggested $10
The 64th annual Strawberry Festival is a community event with face painting, balloon artists, inflatables, over 300 cakes and cupcakes, ice cream, a burger and hot dog stand (cash only), complimentary water and lemonade, live music, and yes, strawberries, freshly cut, and sweetened the day before.
West Cape May Strawberry Festival
June 7 (Rain date is June 8)
Wilbraham Park, Perry Street, West Cape May
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Celebrate all things strawberries at this festival. You’ll find local artisans offering unique pottery, original handmade jewelry, artwork, local honey, woodwork, birdhouses, garden art, stained glass art, photography, and more. Pick up some soaps, candles, baked goods, nuts, jams, pies, and of course, strawberries.
Terhune Orchards First Ever Strawberry Festival
June 7 and 8
330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton
Terhune Orchards is holding its first-ever strawberry festival this June to help celebrate the farm’s 50th anniversary. It’s one of six festivals across 13 weekends and 26 days. If you want to experience all the festivals, snag a 2025 Festival Annual Pass for unlimited entry all year long.
Ort Farms Berries and Brews Festival
https://www.ortfarms.com/
25 Bartley Road, Long Valley
Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Details for this year’s berries and brews fest have not been released yet. But in years past, this has been the “season finale event” with strawberry picking, kids’ activities, live music, beers on tap, and food trucks.
Strawberries and Cream Reloaded Festival
Sept. 13
210 Church Street, Plainfield
Time: 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Tickets: $30-$40
Join together in Plainfield for Strawberries N Cream Reloaded. Get ready for a night filled with delicious treats, fun activities, and great music. Whether you're a strawberry lover or just looking for a good time, this event is perfect for everyone. Don't miss out on this sweet experience!
