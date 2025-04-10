Discover New Jersey’s many strawberry festivals in 2025

🍓 Pretty soon it will be strawberry season in NJ

🍓 The season is not long

🍓 Check out these 10 strawberry festivals in the state

As the weather begins to warm up in New Jersey, there are so many outdoor activities to look forward to, from May to September.

Strawberry picking season in the Garden State typically begins in late May or early June, with peak picking season in mid-June.

Many places are gearing up for the season by holding strawberry festivals.

Here are 10 strawberry festivals not to be missed in New Jersey in 2025.

May 10

15 School House Lane, Berlin

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kick off the strawberry growing season the day before Mother’s Day. There will be live music, food, adult beverages, pony rides, a petting zoo, tractor rides, and other fun kids’ activities. Crafters and food vendors are welcome.

May 24

Gandy Farmstead, 26 Tyler Road, Greenfield

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hosted by the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township, this annual festival celebrates the strawberry season. Treat yourself to fresh, strawberry shortcake while visiting the farmstead. Hear its history, and browse through a selection of homemade crafts.

May 24 – 25

Johnson’s Corner Farm, 133 Church Road, Medford

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $45 pp

This is a unique strawberry festival at the farm. The strawberry pancake breakfast takes place inside the farm’s Harvest Barn. Price includes a family-style pancake breakfast, story time for the kids, admission to the discovery barnyard playground and animal farm, and hayride to the strawberry field. The price of strawberry picking in the fields is not included in the price. This is a separate fee.

June 1

Montgomery Township Lower Middle School, 373 Burnt Hill Road, Skillman

Time: 1 p.m to 5 p.m.

Tickets: $5 in advance and $7 at the door.

Hosted by Boy Scouts Troop 46, this annual tradition features vanilla ice cream and shortcake, topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream. Eat, socialize, and enjoy music from the Blawenburg Band and the Montgomery High School band.

June 1, 2, 8, and 9

Von Thun Farms, 519 Ridge Rd, Monmouth Junction

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jersey fresh strawberries, sunny skies, and a warm breeze. Strawberry season is a great time of year to be on the farm.

The strawberry festival includes strawberry picking, hayrides, more than 20 activities and games, farm animals, face painting, and food vendors. On your way out of the festival, be sure to stop by the farm market to pick up some homemade donuts and lots of strawberry-themed goodies (jams, jellies, preserves, salad dressings, and more).

June 6

The First Presbyterian Church of Moorestown, 101 Bridgeboro Rd, Moorestown

Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Suggested $10

The 64th annual Strawberry Festival is a community event with face painting, balloon artists, inflatables, over 300 cakes and cupcakes, ice cream, a burger and hot dog stand (cash only), complimentary water and lemonade, live music, and yes, strawberries, freshly cut, and sweetened the day before.

June 7 (Rain date is June 8)

Wilbraham Park, Perry Street, West Cape May

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Celebrate all things strawberries at this festival. You’ll find local artisans offering unique pottery, original handmade jewelry, artwork, local honey, woodwork, birdhouses, garden art, stained glass art, photography, and more. Pick up some soaps, candles, baked goods, nuts, jams, pies, and of course, strawberries.

June 7 and 8

330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton

Terhune Orchards is holding its first-ever strawberry festival this June to help celebrate the farm’s 50th anniversary. It’s one of six festivals across 13 weekends and 26 days. If you want to experience all the festivals, snag a 2025 Festival Annual Pass for unlimited entry all year long.

25 Bartley Road, Long Valley

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Details for this year’s berries and brews fest have not been released yet. But in years past, this has been the “season finale event” with strawberry picking, kids’ activities, live music, beers on tap, and food trucks.

Sept. 13

210 Church Street, Plainfield

Time: 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Tickets: $30-$40

Join together in Plainfield for Strawberries N Cream Reloaded. Get ready for a night filled with delicious treats, fun activities, and great music. Whether you're a strawberry lover or just looking for a good time, this event is perfect for everyone. Don't miss out on this sweet experience!

