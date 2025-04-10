How ‘chicken jockey’ in ‘Minecraft’ is causing chaos in theaters

“A Minecraft Movie” starring Jack Black is what was playing when management says teenage boys went wild at Township Theater in Washington Township, Bergen County last Friday.

You may have heard a group of unaccompanied boys about 14 years old squirting some type of lotion all over seats and were screaming and generally disruptive.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

It was bad enough that movie theater management chose to not allow teenage boys see future showings of “A Minecraft Movie” unless accompanied by an adult despite its PG rating.

But you may not have heard of "chicken jockey" and that it’s been causing similar chaos in theaters across the nation.

Britain A Minecraft Movie World Premiere Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP loading...

Full disclosure: I’m learning this for the first time, too, so let’s take this ride together, shall we?

What is Chicken Jockey?

At one point in the film Jack Black’s character screams “Chicken jockey!” and that’s when young people in some audiences go nuts, screaming, yelling, running around, jumping on seats, throwing drinks, throwing food, etc.

Britain A Minecraft Movie World Premiere Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP loading...

Even 14-year-old Kylie would have hated this. When I went to the movies with a friend at that age, younger kids were causing a ruckus, so we threw candy at them and shamed them until they left.

30-something me? Downright pissed but too mature to throw things.

Canva Canva loading...

According to Minecraft Wiki, a chicken jockey is the "appearance of a baby zombie, baby zombified piglin, baby zombie villager, baby husk, or baby drowned riding a chicken."

Apparently, players of Minecraft know a chicken jockey is a rare event and in “A Minecraft Movie” it’s a baby zombie riding a chicken.

China Daily Life AP loading...

Really? I’m supposed to keep up with this? You’re telling me I won’t even be able to follow the plot of a PG-rated movie? Ugh.

Was this the moment in the film that caused the shenanigans in the New Jersey movie theater?

Britain A Minecraft Movie World Premiere Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP loading...

Whether you are horrified for America’s future or are super geeked for baby zombies riding chickens, just beware. If you go see this movie, at the point Jack Black screams “Chicken jockey!” just know that a chaotic scene may unfold.

I’ll catch the movie when it’s streaming to avoid the mayhem.

Multimedia video concept on TV set in dark room simpson33 loading...

Every US State's Favorite Video Game Which game and which series are the tops in your state? Gallery Credit: Chris O'Neil

The best movies filmed in Jersey New Jersey has been luring more filming here recently. So I came up with my choices for the best projects. Here they are.

Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

LOOK: The 100 Best TV Shows From the ’90s Stacker ranked the top 100 shows from the ’90s in English according to IMDb user score. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.