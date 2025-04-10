This was just named the best sports bar in New Jersey

You don’t have to be a huge football, baseball, or basketball fan to enjoy your time at a sports bar — I speak from experience.

Ultimately, the atmosphere, the food, and the people around you contribute to having a good time.

Krugs_tavern via Instagram Krugs_tavern via Instagram loading...

I know, I know, it’s also great when your team wins, but isn’t that obvious? Let’s focus on the bars!

Where is the best sports bar in New Jersey?

Krugs_tavern via Instagram Krugs_tavern via Instagram loading...

One sports bar in Newark was just named the best in the Garden State in a report by BetUS.

Krugs_tavern via Instagram Krugs_tavern via Instagram loading...

The site looked at the top bars in each state and ranked them based on their Google review scores, alongside the price of a beer and a burger.

The favorite in our state not only ranked the 95th best in the United States, it got an impressive rating of 4.6 on Google reviews.

Krugs_tavern via Instagram Krugs_tavern via Instagram loading...

Krug's Tavern in Newark, is the best sports bar in New Jersey

The family-owned restaurant has been serving customers in Newark since 1932. Founded by Frank and Laura Krug, it’s now being run by the fourth generation.

Krugs_tavern via Instagram Krugs_tavern via Instagram loading...

The affordable prices, large portions, great tasting food, and beer are what allow Krug's Tavern to stand out as the best sports bar in New Jersey, and a top 100 sports bar in the nation.

Krugs_tavern via Instagram Krugs_tavern via Instagram loading...

According to BetUS’s report, Krug's Tavern’s cheapest beer is priced at $4.25, and its cheapest burger is at $13.00.

In addition to its burgers and drinks, the tavern is also known for its homemade marinara sauce best paired with shrimp or calamari.

Krugs_tavern via Instagram Krugs_tavern via Instagram loading...

Something to consider next time you want to watch a game with some good food and drinks: Check out Krug’s Tavern. It's at 118 Wilson Ave. in the Ironbound section.

Krugs_tavern via Instagram Krugs_tavern via Instagram loading...

Play ball NJ: New Jersey baseball pros to watch in the MLB A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. Heading into 2025, these MLB pros all have NJ roots. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NFL pros from New Jersey 2023 There are more than 60 active pros with NJ roots, including four NFL quarterbacks born in the Garden State.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt, Joe Votruba

New Jersey's one and only time hosting Super Bowl Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

LOOK: 30 Best Major League Baseball Home Run Celebrations Using Props We examined every Major League Baseball team and found our 30 favorite home run celebrations where players brought props to the party. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.