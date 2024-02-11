What’s the big deal about PA’s special election Tuesday?

✅ Voters will choose a replacement for Democratic incumbent John Galloway

✅ Polls are open Tuesday 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

✅ A Republican win would give each party an equal number of members in the House

Why does one special election in Bucks County hold so much importance for the rest of the state?

Voters in the 140th legislative district Tuesday will decide between Republican Candace Cabanas and Democrat Jim Prokopiak to represent them in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. The seat was left vacant after Democratic incumbent John Galloway, who held the seat since 2007, won an election in November to become a magisterial judge in Falls Township.

Until Friday the election looked to be cut-and-dry case of the winner's party taking control of the House of Representatives. However, Republican state Rep. Joe Adams from Pike and Wayne counties resigned on Friday giving Democrats a 102-101 member advantage.

A win by Cabanas would tie the parties at 102 members. A Prokopiak win would give Democrats a two-member lead, 103-101. This is important as lawmakers begin to debate and vote on a new budget proposed by Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro.

The number will change again once after a special election is held to replace Adams.

Parents trying to win

Cabanas on her campaign website says she has experience in both the hospitality and heathcare fields which has "honed her ability to address people’s needs empathetically and efficiently."

The Falls Township resident is also the mother of two children and gave up 14 years of her career to raise them, according to her campaign website.

Prokopiak is an attorney living in Levittown and a member of the Pennsbury School Board since 2021, according to his campaign website. He was a Falls Township Supervisor from 2002-2009 and has three children.

A threatened snowstorm should not be a factor in getting to the polls, according to meteorologist Dan Zarrow. Precipitation that begins falling Monday will change to snow Tuesday morning.

"However, little to no accumulation is expected, as the ground will be wet and precipitation much lighter during this time," Zarrow said.

