BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A teen was killed and two injured when the driver lost control of the Mustang he was driving Sunday afternoon.

Bristol Township Police said a 17-year-old from Levittown was driving a 2002 Mustang at a "high rate speed" on Wistar Road in the Fairless Hills section around 4 p.m. and slammed into a tree across from the Armstrong Middle School. An 18-year-old female passenger in the back seat was taken to St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne where she was pronounced dead

The driver and a 17-year-old passenger in the front seat were also taken to St. Mary's. The identities of those involved in the crash were not disclosed by police.

A GoFundMe campaign started by Jamie DAmbra identified the victim as her niece, Keira DAmbra, who just turned 18. The campaign said Jamie was friends with the driver.

"This loss was sudden and unexpected for my sister and brother-in-law. While it'll take years to put the pieces together again, they have the daunting task of planning for their daughter’s services just days after her 18th birthday," DAmbra wrote.

Tragic markings in the road

Video of the crash scene shows a tree with bark missing and the locations of a shoe and other items connected to the crash were found in the road.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call 267-812-2991.

Under Pennsylvania law a 17-year-old holding a junior license may one non-family member under the age of 18 as a passenger. After six months up to three non-family members under 18 can be passengers.

