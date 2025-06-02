🚨Jennifer Nelson is the wife of Manalapan Mayor Eric Nelson

🚨She worked as a housekeeper in a Manalapan home

🚨Freehold Township police say she stole $3K worth of jewelry

MANALAPAN — The wife of a Monmouth County mayor was charged with theft from her longtime employer.

Freehold Township police Lt. Joseph Winowski said Jennifer Nelson, 52, wife of Manalapan Mayor Eric Nelson, was charged Friday with the theft of cash and jewelry from a home where she had been ha ousekeeper for 8 years.

An investigation was started after a report of theft totalling $5,295 on May 15. Some of the items turned up at a pawn shop, Winowski said.

Nelson was charged with third-degree theft.

Eric Nelson was chosen by members of the township committee to serve as mayor in January.

