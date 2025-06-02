New Jersey taco lovers, clear your schedule on Sept. 6, 2025, I know exactly where you should plan to be.

The 10th annual NJ Taco Festival

This is a celebration you won’t want to miss.

Taking place at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta, NJ, the festival is a day of flavorful tacos, live music, and fun activities for the whole family.

With over 50 taco trucks participating, attendees can embark on a mouthwatering journey, eating delicious tacos that cater to every palate. From traditional carne asada to innovative fusion creations, this festival has it all!

In addition to tasting the food (not to mention the margaritas and beer), there are fun competitions where you can show off your skills:

🌮 Margarita mix-down

I would enter this, but gotta be honest, my reputation for a heavy pour would probably keep me from winning.

🌮 Spicy Taco of Hell Challenge

Okay, definitely more my speed. Hey, I’ve been a judge at three different hot sauce festivals by now! I could win this! I just realized I’m a grown woman flexing on eating spicy food. Is this my rock bottom?

🌮 Chihuahua costume contest

This clearly must be where people bring their little chihuahuas and dress them in funny costumes, but I so want one human person who misunderstands to show up dressed like a 6-foot chihuahua.

The challenges and live music aren’t the only forms of entertainment, you can also expect to see Lucha Libre wrestling, bringing action-packed excitement for all ages!

Bring your family and your appetite! You can purchase your tickets on Eventbrite. Kids under 10 get in for free, which is muy bueno!

The event runs from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. and has a rain date of Sunday, Sept. 7.

Stay spicy!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

