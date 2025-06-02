(The Center Square) – Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is pitching plans to raise New York City's minimum wages as he runs for mayor, despite blocking similar efforts when he was governor.

Cuomo announced on Wednesday that if elected mayor he would push to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour by 2027, which would impact about 800,000 workers who qualify. It would also move to best in the country ahead of the District of Columbia's $17.50.

The minimum wage is $16.50 per hour in New York City, Westchester and Long Island. The federal rate of $7.25 has been in place since 2009 and in 20 states is either applied because there is no state minimum or is the rate.

"New York City needs to be a place where working families can afford to live and thrive and right now that’s out of reach for far too many in what is supposed to be the greatest city in the world," Cuomo, a Democrat, said in a statement. "When we say opportunity for all, we mean opportunity for all. We must take action."

To ease the impact on businesses from a $20 per hour wage, Cuomo is proposing a Small Business Adjustment Tax Credit to ease the financial pressure on employers with 10 or fewer full-time employees.

Eligible employers would receive a refundable credit covering up to 30% of the incremental wage increase per employee, with the credit amount gradually decreasing each year as businesses adjust, according to his campaign, which cited a similar move when he was governor.

"It is an aggressive, progressive action that will help hourly workers and stimulate the economy," Cuomo said. "If you work full time, you should have the opportunity to live a decent life."

Cuomo's proposal, which would require approval from the state Legislature, drew praise from representatives of New York City's labor unions who said wage workers are struggling to stay afloat amid the Big Apple's high cost of living.

"No one should have to choose between paying rent or putting food on the table – but hundreds of thousands do, every single day," Rob Newell, president of UFCW Local 1500, said in a statement. "And unless government steps up, millions more will face that same impossible choice."

In 2016, Cuomo signed legislation to raise the state's minimum wage to $15, making New York one of the first states to reach that level.

Still, Cuomo blocked efforts by then-Mayor Bill De Blasio in 2014 to allow New York City to set its own wage standards and tie increases to inflation. At the time he said allowing New York City and other local governments to set their own wage and tax rules would create a “chaotic” mix of policies.

Cuomo is leading a crowded field of Democratic candidates vying to challenge embattled New York City Mayor Eric Adams in the June 24 primary. Adams is running for reelection as an independent.

His closest rival in the polls – state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist – has called for an even higher minimum wage in New York City, or $30 by 2030. To offset the impact, Mamdani said he wants to cut fines and fees on small businesses.

