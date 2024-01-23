Arrest in Bensalem, Pa., hit-and-run made six months later

🚨 A teen was struck in the middle of Street Road in July

🚨 Police used video to track the suspect's vehicle backwards

🚨 James Shulski turned himself into police Tuesday

BENSALEM, Pa. – Police used video and DNA to find the suspected driver in a July hit-and-run crash that took the life of a 14-year-old boy.

Bensalem police said the teen was found unresponsive with serious injuries in the westbound center lane of Street Road near the Route 1 overpass around 10:15 p.m. on July 6. He was pronounced dead at the crash scene. The driver of a gray Honda Accord briefly stopped and got out but then left continuing west into Lower Southampton, according to police.

Detectives tracked the Accord's trip backward using security footage and detectives and found it parked at a home on Helen Street in Trevose. James Shulski, 35, answered the door at a house but refused to speak with police.

James Shulski James Shulski (Bensalem police) loading...

Warrant gets DNA evidence

Officers with a search warrant seized his vehicle and his cell phone records that placed him at the crash location. DNA recovered from the steering wheel matched Shulski who surrendered to Bensalem police Tuesday.

He was charged with accidents involving death or person injury (felony 2) and duty to give information and render aid (summary). He was arraigned and released after his family posted $100,000 bail.

