5 Small Towns In New York State Among Worst In America

5 Small Towns In New York State Among Worst In America

Getty Images

These five small town in New York State has made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. Its determinations are based on 45 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty. The 99th percentile represents the top 1 percent of small cities in America, making those the best small towns.

“Moving from a bustling metropolis to a small city could drastically cut down your cost of living. On top of that, the best small cities offer strong job markets, high-quality education, good health care, safe living conditions and plenty of local flair to help you achieve a high quality of life. While small cities may lack some advantages of big cities, like robust public transportation systems, they make up for these shortcomings in other areas.”

Before we get to the worst small towns, let's look at the only town in New York that made it into the top 1 percent.

99 - Saratoga Springs, NY

Google Maps
loading...

Sarasota Springs has a population of 28,491. It is located in Saratoga County.

Several towns in New York landed in the bottom 25 percentile, making them among the worst.

Percentile - Town Name

25 - Watertown, NY

Google Maps
loading...

22 - Hempstead, NY

Google Maps
loading...

This Small New York Town Is Among The Worst In The U.S.

Google Maps
loading...

18 - Newburgh, NY

Google Maps
loading...

15 - Coram, NY

Google Maps
loading...

5 - Spring Valley, NY

Spring Valley is a village in the towns of Ramapo and Clarkstown in Rockland County, New York, United States.

The best small town to live in Carmel, Indiana, according to the WalletHub Study.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- November 2024

Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives. They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 11/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Filed Under: small towns, New York State, Yasmin Young
Categories: News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM