5 Small Towns In New York State Among Worst In America

These five small town in New York State has made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. Its determinations are based on 45 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty. The 99th percentile represents the top 1 percent of small cities in America, making those the best small towns.

“Moving from a bustling metropolis to a small city could drastically cut down your cost of living. On top of that, the best small cities offer strong job markets, high-quality education, good health care, safe living conditions and plenty of local flair to help you achieve a high quality of life. While small cities may lack some advantages of big cities, like robust public transportation systems, they make up for these shortcomings in other areas.”

Before we get to the worst small towns, let's look at the only town in New York that made it into the top 1 percent.

99 - Saratoga Springs, NY

Sarasota Springs has a population of 28,491. It is located in Saratoga County.

Several towns in New York landed in the bottom 25 percentile, making them among the worst.

Percentile - Town Name

25 - Watertown, NY

22 - Hempstead, NY

18 - Newburgh, NY

15 - Coram, NY

5 - Spring Valley, NY

Spring Valley is a village in the towns of Ramapo and Clarkstown in Rockland County, New York, United States.

The best small town to live in Carmel, Indiana, according to the WalletHub Study.

