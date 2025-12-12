Will New Yorkers Get A Tariff Inflation Check?

The federal government has been teasing tariff rebate checks since tariffs were enacted, but are they really coming? Thankfully, New York State issued inflation rebate checks. Although they were only a couple of hundred dollars, they could have been a big fat NOTHING! So, personally, I am thankful to get what I got. Anyone who isn't thankful to receive money back is probably wealthy and doesn't need it. Thank you, Governor Kathy Hochul!

I will also be just as thankful if the federal government actually sends out tariff rebate checks. I am not quite as convinced that they are coming, but a girl can be hopeful. According to the Tax Foundation,

"Tariffs are taxes imposed by one country on goods imported from another country. Tariffs are trade barriers that raise prices, reduce available quantities of goods and services for US businesses and consumers, and create an economic burden on foreign exporters."

Essentially, those tariffs get added to the cost of foreign goods sold in America and Americans pay the tax. Any rebate on the EXTRA money I have spent on taxing foreign goods is welcome in my household!

The current administration recently addressed the issue to tariff rebate checks, something it has been dangling in front of American Voters since January.

Anyone who doesn't want a rebate check, regardless of the political party associated with it, is out of their mind. I PAID for it, so I most certainly want my money back. The current administration has been touting tariff rebate checks since Americans were upset about tariffs (a tax we have to pay). Trump recently said, "Next year is projected to be the largest tax refund season ever, and we're going to be giving back refunds out of the tariffs, as we have taken in literally trillions of dollars. We're going to be giving a nice dividend to the people in addition to reducing debt."

I can't wait to get my check. I hope it comes sooner, rather than later!