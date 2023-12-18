This City In New York Has Highest Child Poverty Rate In America

One city in New York State leads the nation in child poverty. A high poverty rate is never a good thing, but having so many children living in poverty is terrible.

Child Poverty In The UK Getty Images loading...

According to Time, the poverty rate in the U.S. has increased, including the child poverty rate,

12.4% of Americans now live in poverty according to new 2022 data from the U.S. census, an increase from 7.4% in 2021. Child poverty also more than doubled last year to 12.4% from 5.2% the year before.

WalletHub released its recent study about the neediest cities in America. It looked at child poverty rates as a part of the study and one New York City topped the list for the entire country.

Rochester, New York Has The Highest Child Poverty Rate In U.S.

Another Winter Storm Bears Down On Northeast Getty Images loading...

Pearl City, Hawaii, has the lowest child poverty rate, which is 16.3 times lower than in Rochester, New York, the city with the highest.

Buffalo, NY has the fourth highest child poverty rate in America

Child-Poverty Rate:

Rochester: 45.96%

Buffalo: 41.78%

4 New York Cities Make The List Of Neediest In America

As far as where New York cities ranked on WalletHub's 'Neediest Cities in America (2024)' list, none made the top 25.

WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 28 key indicators of economic disadvantage, such as child poverty, food insecurity and uninsured rates.

#149 Yonkers, NY

Photo by Atlas Obscura on Unsplash Photo by Atlas Obscura on Unsplash loading...

#66 Buffalo, NY

Canva Canva loading...

#47 New York, NY

Photo by Hannah Busing on Unsplash Photo by Hannah Busing on Unsplash loading...

#43 Rochester, NY

Photo by Yassine Khalfalli on Unsplash Photo by Yassine Khalfalli on Unsplash loading...

8 Counties Used The Most Food Stamps In New York State

Of the 2.8 million New Yorkers who receive food stamp benefits, these 8 counties had the most recipients in August 2023, which is the most up-to-date data from New York State.

8. Nassau County - 43,268

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

7. Rockland County - 47,63

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

6. Onondaga County- 67,256

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

5. Westchester County - 75,469

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

4. Monroe County - 106,612

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

3. Suffolk County - 107,768

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

2. Erie County - 143,716

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

1. New York City (includes all 5 boroughs) - 1,720,679

Google Maps Google Maps loading...