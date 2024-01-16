A buzz worthy spectacular heads to Prudential Center this summer

🐝 An insect-inspired Cirque du Soleil heads to the Prudential Center this summer

🐝 There will be five OVO shows over the course of three days in June

🐝 Tickets go on sale this month

NEWARK — It may be January but it’s never too early to dial the calendar forward and start thinking about summer.

To kick things off, Cirque du Soleil is coming to the Prudential Center in Newark in June with its newly, revisited high-energy and high-acrobatic production called OVO.

What is OVO about?

OVO means “egg” in Portuguese. “The timeless symbol of the life cycle and birth of numerous insects represents the underlying thread of the show,” according to a release.

OVO is a colorful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects. Show-stopping acrobatics will highlight the unique personalities and abilities of selected insect species.

OVO dives into the colorful ecosystem where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight, and look for love in a “non-stop riot of energy and movement.”

The insects’ home is a world of biodiversity and beauty filled with noisy action and moments of quiet action. But when a mysterious egg appears, the insects are awestruck and curious about this object that represents the enigma and cycles of their lives.

Of course, there has to be romance, right? It’s love at first sight when a gawky, quirky insect arrives and a ladybug catches his eye. The feeling is mutual.

What can you expect?

For its relaunch in 2022, three new acts and new characters were included in the OVO colony to delight people of all ages.

Enjoy crickets bouncing off trampolines and a hypnotic spider contorting inside her web. Comprised of 100 people from 25 different countries, including 52 artists, OVO brings to the stage, high-level acrobatic arts redefining the limits of the human body.

Performance Schedule and Tickets

There are five OVO shows set for the Prudential Center:

June 20 – 7 p.m.

June 21 – 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

June 22 – 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are currently on sale online exclusively to Club Cirque members at cirqueclub.com.

The general on-sale starts on January 22, 2024 at cirquedusoleil.com/ovo.

