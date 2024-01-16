New Jersey ranks among worst for saying ‘sorry’ in amount and sincerity

You know how we Jerseyans are. We’re pretty sure of ourselves. We are strong, sharp and opinionated. So if we’re ever proven wrong, just how hard do you think it is for us to say, “I’m sorry?”

Many people have difficulty with apologies and that’s why I was so intrigued by this new study by Preply. It asked which states apologize the most?

In the vast world of apologies, the sincerity spectrum spans from genuine humility to lackluster expressions of regret.

The dynamics influencing how an apology lands include the language used and the overall tone of the delivery.

Now, picture this playing out across the United States, where each state boasts its own culture, traditions, and linguistic quirks.

These apologies vary from state to state. Whether it's the friendly vibes, the hustle and bustle, or some other factor, people across states differ in their daily apology stats.

So, what's the word in New Jersey? Well, not great when it comes to sincerity in apologies.

We snagged the #7 spot on the "could do better" list. And, uh oh, we’re also #19 for saying "sorry" the least, chalking up an average of 3.078 times a day.

Now, looking at the sincerity champions, Pennsylvania, Iowa, and Illinois taking the lead. Iowa, Utah, and Ohio, on the other hand, lead the pack in apology frequency.

And this statistic shocked me, almost half of the people, a whopping 48%, admit that their apologies are only sincere on occasion or are rare. And guess what makes an apology easier to accept? A gift, according to 38% of the crowd.

And when it comes to the trickiest person to apologize to, over a third say it's their spouse or partner. Apology dynamics, people. They're quite an intricate dance.

