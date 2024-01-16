Upscale cookie and cereal bar opens in New Jersey

It’s called Milk N Cookies and is the second location in New Jersey; the other is at the Willowbrook Mall. The original is on Long Island.

This upscale cookie shop and cereal bar is the latest hotspot in Westwood, having opened its doors in December 2023. They boast "premium baked cookies" alongside a full cereal bar where you can infuse your chosen cereal into ice cream, milkshakes, or simply enjoy a classic bowl.

Think gourmet cookies like Triple Chocolate, Galaxy, and Oatmeal Apple Pie, plus creative cereal concoctions like Fruity Pebble Ice Cream or Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milkshake. It's a modern take on a nostalgic delight, perfect for a sweet treat or a fun hangout with friends.

This is how they describe themselves:

Milk N Cookies is an upscale cookie shop with a focus on providing premium baked cookies. Offering a full cereal bar, Milk N Cookies customers can infuse their favorite cereal into ice creams and milkshakes. Giving them flavors they love in a dessert treat that is different, fun, and delicious! Oh yeah! They can also have a bowl of cereal, too!

Milk N Cookies via Facebook Milk N Cookies via Facebook loading...

Milk N Cookies was created by friends who share a common love for their sweet tooth and a passion for sharing breakfast fare with their own twist…., they realized the village was missing a dessert spot that could truly bring family and friends together, but in a unique way.

They created Milk N Cookies to be a place where kids and adults of all ages can come relax and enjoy amazing desserts.

Milk N Cookies via Facebook Milk N Cookies via Facebook loading...

Milk N Cookies via Facebook Milk N Cookies via Facebook loading...

Milk N Cookies is now open in Westwood.

Milk N Cookies via Facebook Milk N Cookies via Facebook loading...

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals Gallery Credit: John Robinson

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.