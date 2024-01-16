Steve Trevelise: ‘Great to be back on New Jersey 101.5!’

One of the worst days of my life was the day I was let go at New Jersey 101.5.

I was crushed and devastated. Some of my best radio memories occurred when hanging with and entertaining you.

One of the best days of my life was when I was asked to return to New Jersey 101.5, currently on a part-time fill-in basis. I can be heard on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights from 7-11.

My show is based on when I was growing up in Union City. Every night at 7 o'clock, we'd all get together at 17th Street Park and discuss what was happening in our lives and our world. There would be lots of ideas and opinions exchanged with seriousness, laughter, and chop-busting sarcasm that can only be found in New Jersey. There was also bonding.

Like New Jersey 101.5, that was our "Townsquare," where we all came together.

Seeing the reaction to my being let go on social media was overwhelming and humbling for my family and me. It was kind of like going to your funeral. Sometimes, there were nights when the calls were low, and you wondered if anyone was out there. It showed me that you may not have been calling, but you were there, which gives me an appreciation every day for our time together.

Life for me is all about relationships, and I look forward to continuing ours for as long as possible.

Thanks for taking the time to read this, and as always, thanks for listening. In the words of Bruce Springsteen, "Someday we'll look back on this, and it will all seem funny."