Delicious healthy winter dish (easy)

Lots of people have made the resolution to eat better in the new year and maybe even shed a few pounds. One of the dishes I've been making for my family over the last few years that has become a big hit fits that bill.

Many people have discovered rice cauliflower as a low-carb substitute for rice. With the right cooking techniques and spices, this can be a delicious replacement for sometimes hard-to-cook rice dishes.

I recently made the vegetarian version of this dish for two members of the family who are trying to avoid meat.

OK, fine. I usually use a medium chicken breast paired with mushrooms and peas, but this time I went with a really good chicken substitute. There are plenty of these on the market and most of them come breaded.

We've found one that is not and it really comes close to the real thing. You can use real chicken or try this sub. Either way, it's sure to please!

Sautee a chicken breast, one package of sliced mushrooms with a cup of frozen peas in 2 tbsps. of EVOO on medium-high heat.

After about 6 minutes of the mushrooms and peas cooking add a ¼ cup of white wine on high heat until the wine cooks off.

Spice with a combination of salt, pepper and garlic flakes. (This McCormick brand is excellent.)

This is the chicken fillet substitute that you can use instead of chicken.

Use a package of riced cauliflower in the same pan with two more tbsps. of EVOO on med-high heat.

Season with the same spices as the mushroom, peas and chicken.

Let sautee for about 4 minutes until cauliflower starts to turn color.

Add a ¼ cup of chicken or vegetable stock and let simmer for 2 minutes on medium heat.

Plate the riced cauliflower and spread it in a flat layer across the dish.

top with chicken, mushrooms and peas.

Buon Appetito!

