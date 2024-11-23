New York Man Wanted For Dating And Scamming Women

A New York man is wanted for scamming the women he dates. He is no stranger to a life of crime. Back in 2014, when he was 38, Robert Giuliano was convicted of scamming thousands of dollars out of travelers using his fake company “Giuliano Group Concierge.” He promised to book luxury hotels and secure exclusive tickets for his victims. Prosecutors said that Giuliano scammed dozens of victims in multiple states between 2008 to 2012. He pleaded guilty to grand larceny, identity theft, and other charges in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Now, Giuliano is among New York State's 17 Most Wanted Fugitives. Law enforcement officials say he has been involved in romance scams. He may be in New York, Miami, and Scottsdale, Arizona, where he was last seen.

Robert Giuliano is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs 223 pounds. He is a white male who was born on September 7, 1975. He has a tattoo of barbed wire on his right arm. Giuliano was convicted of Attempted Forgery 2nd, Grand Larceny 3rd, and Identity theft. He is a multi-state offender with records in FL, IL, NJ, and NY.

Giuliano appears to have a LinkedIn profile, representing himself as the Founder, President, and CEO of the Giuliano Group. He claims to have a Bachelor's from the University of Miami. His profile says,

"My experience is in creating maximum exposure for my clients. My objective is too launch a website in May to enhance my clients exposure to the next level using video format with an indepth look so consumers can get to know thet product inside and out. I want to create awareness for my clients worldwide, in every corner of the globe."

He also has an Instagram account on which he was active a few days ago. He appears to have traveled to Texas for the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight.

If you have seen or have information about Giuliano, please contact investigator C. Guiden at (718) 954-7373 or senior investigator A. Rodriguez at (518) 944-9917.

