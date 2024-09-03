Major Grocery Chain To Stop Selling Cigarettes In New York
Smokers in New York will have to find another grocery store to buy their smokes from. By this Saturday, the sale of all tobacco products will cease by this Saturday, August 31, 2024.
Stop & Shop announced that it will discontinue the sale of tobacco products in all its stores, including those located in New York State, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New Jersey. The company is removing the products due to its commitment to community wellness. According to Globe Newswire, Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid said,
"Our responsibility as a grocer goes far beyond our aisles, and we are committed to taking bold steps to help our associates, customers, and communities work towards better health outcomes. From our team of registered dietitians that serve our customers at no cost to our trained and trusted pharmacy associates, Stop & Shop aims to support the health and well-being of the neighborhoods we serve – and this exit from tobacco is one more way we’re accomplishing that goal."
The grocer is also hosting two cigarette buyback events at its Staten Island location. Any customer who brings in an unopened pack or carton of cigarettes will get a Stop & Shop gift card, a bag of healthy snacks, and information to help them stop smoking. The company is working with the American Cancer Society on this initiative.
There are 100 Stop & Shop Locations in New York State, accordingto the chain's website.
Amityville(1)
Arverne(1)
Baldwin(1)
Baldwin Place(1)
Bay Shore(1)
Bayside(1)
Bronx(5)
Brooklyn(3)
Carle Place(1)
Coram(1)
Deer Park(1)
Dobbs Ferry(1)
East Hampton(1)
East Islip(1)
East Meadow(1)
East Northport(1)
Eastchester(1)
Farmingdale(1)
Farmingville(1)
Flushing(1)
Franklin Square(1)
Glen Cove(1)
Glendale(2)
Greenvale(1)
Hampton Bays(1)
Hempstead(1)
Hicksville(1)
Holbrook(1)
Hopewell Junction(1)
Howard Beach(1)
Huntington(2)
Hyde Park(1)
Lake Ronkonkoma(1)
Levittown(1)
Long Beach(1)
Mahopac(1)
Mamaroneck(1)
Maspeth(1)
Massapequa(1)
Medford(1)
Merrick(1)
Miller Place(1)
Monroe(1)
Mount Kisco(1)
Mount Vernon(1)
Nanuet(1)
New City(1)
New Hyde Park(1)
New Rochelle(1)
Newburgh(1)
North Bellmore(1)
Northport(1)
Oceanside(2)
Orangeburg(1)
Ossining(1)
Oyster Bay(1)
Ozone Park(1)
Peekskill(1)
Port Chester(1)
Port Washington(1)
Poughkeepsie(2)
Riverhead(1)
Rockaway Park(1)
Rocky Point(1)
Sayville(1)
Seaford(1)
Setauket(1)
Shirley(1)
Smithtown(1)
South Setauket(1)
Southampton(1)
Springfield Gardens(1)
Staten Island(5)
Tarrytown(1)
Washingtonville(1)
West Babylon(2)
West Haverstraw(1)
West Hempstead(1)
West Islip(1)
West Nyack(1)
White Plains(2)
Woodbury(1)
Woodmere(1)
Yonkers(1)
Bad Habits Cost More In New York State, There’s A ‘Sin Tax’ On These 9 Items
Here's how much New York State charges you for your bad habits:
1. Cigarettes and little cigars - $4.35 per pack and an additional $1.50 a pack in NYC
2. Snuff - $2 per container that is one ounce or less, $2 per ounce for containers over an ounce
3. Cigars - 75% of the wholesale price
4. Vapes - 20% of retail price
5. Beer - 14 cents per gallon and an extra 12 cents in NYC
6. Wine - 30 cents per gallon
7. Liquor - $6.44 per gallon (if it contains more than 24% alcohol by volume) and NYC charges an extra $1 per gallon. If it contains more than 2% but less than 24% alcohol by volume the tax is $2.54 per gallon.
8. Marijuana -
Beginning April 1, 2022, distributors taxed at rate of five-tenths of one cent per milligram of THC for cannabis flower, eight-tenths of one cent per milligram of THC for concentrated cannabis, and three cents per milligram of THC for cannabis edible products; 9% state tax on retail sales; 4% local tax on retail sales may also apply.
9. Gambling -
It’s standard for the company to withhold 25% of your winnings if it has your Social Security number. If you decline to share that information, it may withhold up to 28%.
