Major Grocery Chain To Stop Selling Cigarettes In New York

Smokers in New York will have to find another grocery store to buy their smokes from. By this Saturday, the sale of all tobacco products will cease by this Saturday, August 31, 2024.

World No Tobacco Day Getty Images loading...

Stop & Shop announced that it will discontinue the sale of tobacco products in all its stores, including those located in New York State, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New Jersey. The company is removing the products due to its commitment to community wellness. According to Globe Newswire, Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid said,

"Our responsibility as a grocer goes far beyond our aisles, and we are committed to taking bold steps to help our associates, customers, and communities work towards better health outcomes. From our team of registered dietitians that serve our customers at no cost to our trained and trusted pharmacy associates, Stop & Shop aims to support the health and well-being of the neighborhoods we serve – and this exit from tobacco is one more way we’re accomplishing that goal."

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America Getty Images loading...

The grocer is also hosting two cigarette buyback events at its Staten Island location. Any customer who brings in an unopened pack or carton of cigarettes will get a Stop & Shop gift card, a bag of healthy snacks, and information to help them stop smoking. The company is working with the American Cancer Society on this initiative.

There are 100 Stop & Shop Locations in New York State, accordingto the chain's website.

Amityville(1)

Arverne(1)

Baldwin(1)

Baldwin Place(1)

Bay Shore(1)

Bayside(1)

Bronx(5)

Brooklyn(3)

Carle Place(1)

Coram(1)

Deer Park(1)

Dobbs Ferry(1)

East Hampton(1)

East Islip(1)

East Meadow(1)

East Northport(1)

Eastchester(1)

Farmingdale(1)

Farmingville(1)

Flushing(1)

Franklin Square(1)

Glen Cove(1)

Glendale(2)

Greenvale(1)

Hampton Bays(1)

Hempstead(1)

Hicksville(1)

Holbrook(1)

Hopewell Junction(1)

Howard Beach(1)

Huntington(2)

Hyde Park(1)

Lake Ronkonkoma(1)

Levittown(1)

Long Beach(1)

Mahopac(1)

Mamaroneck(1)

Maspeth(1)

Massapequa(1)

Medford(1)

Merrick(1)

Miller Place(1)

Monroe(1)

Mount Kisco(1)

Mount Vernon(1)

Nanuet(1)

New City(1)

New Hyde Park(1)

New Rochelle(1)

Newburgh(1)

North Bellmore(1)

Northport(1)

Oceanside(2)

Orangeburg(1)

Ossining(1)

Oyster Bay(1)

Ozone Park(1)

Peekskill(1)

Port Chester(1)

Port Washington(1)

Poughkeepsie(2)

Riverhead(1)

Rockaway Park(1)

Rocky Point(1)

Sayville(1)

Seaford(1)

Setauket(1)

Shirley(1)

Smithtown(1)

South Setauket(1)

Southampton(1)

Springfield Gardens(1)

Staten Island(5)

Tarrytown(1)

Washingtonville(1)

West Babylon(2)

West Haverstraw(1)

West Hempstead(1)

West Islip(1)

West Nyack(1)

White Plains(2)

Woodbury(1)

Woodmere(1)

Yonkers(1)

Bad Habits Cost More In New York State, There’s A ‘Sin Tax’ On These 9 Items

Here's how much New York State charges you for your bad habits:

1. Cigarettes and little cigars - $4.35 per pack and an additional $1.50 a pack in NYC

Photo by Andres Siimon on Unsplash Photo by Andres Siimon on Unsplash loading...

2. Snuff - $2 per container that is one ounce or less, $2 per ounce for containers over an ounce

18th Snuff World Championships Getty Images loading...

3. Cigars - 75% of the wholesale price

BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation - Round Three Getty Images loading...

4. Vapes - 20% of retail price

CDC CDC loading...

5. Beer - 14 cents per gallon and an extra 12 cents in NYC

Photo by Wil Stewart on Unsplash Photo by Wil Stewart on Unsplash loading...

6. Wine - 30 cents per gallon

Photo by Maksym Kaharlytskyi on Unsplash Photo by Maksym Kaharlytskyi on Unsplash loading...

7. Liquor - $6.44 per gallon (if it contains more than 24% alcohol by volume) and NYC charges an extra $1 per gallon. If it contains more than 2% but less than 24% alcohol by volume the tax is $2.54 per gallon.

Photo by Sebastian Andersson on Unsplash Photo by Sebastian Andersson on Unsplash loading...

8. Marijuana -

Beginning April 1, 2022, distributors taxed at rate of five-tenths of one cent per milligram of THC for cannabis flower, eight-tenths of one cent per milligram of THC for concentrated cannabis, and three cents per milligram of THC for cannabis edible products; 9% state tax on retail sales; 4% local tax on retail sales may also apply.

Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash loading...

9. Gambling -

It’s standard for the company to withhold 25% of your winnings if it has your Social Security number. If you decline to share that information, it may withhold up to 28%.

Nevada Casinos Reopen For Business After Closure For Coronavirus Pandemic Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

You Can't Legally Buy Booze In Any Of These 7 Towns In New York State

New York State Banned Marijuana Smoke In 6 New Places