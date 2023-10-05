6 unique activities to do with your family this Halloween in NJ

As fall air settles in, New Jersey comes alive with some of the coolest Halloween events and festivities. From parades to pumpkin festivals, there's something for everyone to enjoy in the Garden State this spooky season.

Here are some of the top activities to mark on your calendar for a memorable Halloween in New Jersey.

🎃 Halloween Parade & Dance Party (Friday, Oct. 20, 2023)

Kickstart your Halloween celebrations with the lively Halloween Parade & Dance Party in Sea Isle City. This fun local parade features music, strolling entertainers, floats, and well-costumed revelers. Stick around for the Halloween Family Dance Party and Awards Ceremony at Excursion Park Band Shell.

🎃 Chatsworth Cranberry Festival (Saturday, Oct. 21 - Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023)

The Chatsworth Cranberry Festival, considered one of the best in the Mid-Atlantic region, celebrates the fall cranberry harvest. Enjoy delicious cranberry treats, browse through numerous vendors, and groove to non-stop musical entertainment at this fun festival.

🎃 Boo at the Zoo (Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023)

Head to the Cape May County Zoo for “Boo at the Zoo,” a family-friendly Halloween event. Kids in costumes can enjoy candy, entertainment, animals, an inflatable obstacle course, and more. Don't miss the costume contest at 11 a.m., with registration starting at 10 a.m.

🎃 Great Pumpkin Festival (Saturday, Sept. 16 - Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023)

The Great Pumpkin Festival at Heaven Hill Farm is northern New Jersey's largest fall festival. With over 40 themed activities, including farm animals, a stunt dog show, and an anniversary-themed corn maze, there's something for everyone. Be sure to check out gem mining, pumpkins, and concessions, available for an additional fee.

🎃 Halloween Light Show at Demarest Farms (Saturday, Sept. 23 - Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023)

Take an amazing drive through New Jersey's largest Halloween light show at Demarest Farms. This guided tour spans 32 acres of brilliant Halloween light displays. Remember to make reservations for this cool memorable experience.

🎃 16th Annual Scarecrow Stroll (Friday, Oct. 13 - Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023)

Cranford's Annual Scarecrow Stroll promises to be the biggest and best yet. What a unique creative experience! Marvel at over 100 whimsical scarecrows on display throughout downtown Cranford. You can even register online to create your scarecrow and enter to win prizes.

Hey, there are always so many fun things to do in New Jersey with your family this time of year. But somehow 2023 is going to be even more special because these activities are new and unique.

So don’t miss these great activities to celebrate the season with your friends and family. This Halloween is going to be one to remember in New Jersey.

