Charges pending after dump truck overturns in South Jersey crash
🚨 A dump truck and a van crashed and ended up in a field
🚨 Three people were injured in the serious crash
🚨 Police said that criminal charges were pending the outcome of an investigation
FRANKLIN (Gloucester) — Two people are in critical condition and another person is seriously hurt after a Gloucester County crash involving a dump truck.
Crews were in Franklin Thursday morning cleaning up the crash site near the corner of Coles Mills Road and Stanton Avenue.
Police said a white van collided with the dump truck carrying sand shortly before 7 a.m.
The van, which was heading south on Stanton, entered the intersection and hit a dump truck headed west on Coles Mills, Franklin police said.
Both vehicles flipped and ended up in a nearby field. Video from NBC 10 Philadelphia shows the dump truck ended up on its side while the van, which was mangled in the collision, landed on its wheels.
Two men in the van, both from Vineland, were critically injured in the crash and flown to Cooper Hospital. First responders had to extract them from the vehicle. The men have been identified as Christopher Solski, 31, and Nicholas Cournoyer, 42.
Police did not say whether the driver of the dump truck was injured.
The driver of the van, a 55-year-old woman from Vineland, also suffered serious injuries to her neck and hips. She has been identified as Tamiko Graciani.
In a publicly released police report, police said charges were pending for Graciani.
There is a stop sign for Stanton Avenue at the intersection. Police did not say whether the van did or did not stop before entering the intersection.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
