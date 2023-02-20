◾️ NJ man dies one week after being struck while walking to work at popular diner

A South Jersey community is mourning a beloved diner employee in Gloucester County, who died a week after being struck by a vehicle while walking to work.

On Feb. 10 around 7 p.m., 54-year-old Osbaldo Perez-Ramos was crossing Route 40 and 47 when he was hit by a Honda CR-V driven by a 17-year-old male, according to Franklin Township police.

Perez-Ramos, affectionately known as “Ozzy,” had been on his way to the Malaga Diner, police said.

He was airlifted to Cooper Hospital and underwent multiple surgeries.

The Millville resident died of his injuries on Friday, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up by Kimberly Disalvia.

A candlelit vigil was held on Saturday, which was live-streamed on the diner's Facebook page.

“He's an amazing father, grandfather, husband and friend,” Disalvia said in the fundraiser, which had raised more than $25,000 as of late Monday afternoon.

