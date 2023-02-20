Beloved NJ diner employee dies after being hit by vehicle on walk to work

Beloved NJ diner employee dies after being hit by vehicle on walk to work

Osbaldo Perez-Ramos (Kimberly Disalvia via GoFundMe

◾️ NJ man dies one week after being struck while walking to work at popular diner

◾️ Osbaldo "Ozzy" Perez-Ramos was the "face" of Malaga Diner, according to a GoFundMe that's raised thousands

◾️ Perez-Ramos was hit by a 17-year-old driver; no charges have been filed

A South Jersey community is mourning a beloved diner employee in Gloucester County, who died a week after being struck by a vehicle while walking to work.

On Feb. 10 around 7 p.m., 54-year-old Osbaldo Perez-Ramos was crossing Route 40 and 47 when he was hit by a Honda CR-V driven by a 17-year-old male, according to Franklin Township police.

loading...

Perez-Ramos, affectionately known as “Ozzy,” had been on his way to the Malaga Diner, police said.

He was airlifted to Cooper Hospital and underwent multiple surgeries.

The Millville resident died of his injuries on Friday, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up by Kimberly Disalvia.

A candlelit vigil was held on Saturday, which was live-streamed on the diner's Facebook page.

“He's an amazing father, grandfather, husband and friend,” Disalvia said in the fundraiser, which had raised more than $25,000 as of late Monday afternoon.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

OMG! Cutest pets in New Jersey!

Is your pet cuter? Enter the New Jersey 101.5 Cutest Pets Contest until Feb. 12, 2023. Here are some entries so far.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey

How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022

Here's where NJ legal weed is sold

The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, with close to two dozen state approvals given since the first adult recreational sales in the state back in April. Here is where the open sites are located.

New Jersey's license plate designs through the years

Filed Under: Cumberland County, Franklin (Gloucester), Gloucester County, Millville
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM