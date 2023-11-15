NJ man, accused of wife’s murder, is later found dead in vehicle
A Gloucester County man, accused of shooting his wife to death, was found dead of an apparent suicide a week later, according to law enforcement.
On Nov. 3, just before 5:30 p.m., the Franklin Township Police Department responded to a 911 call about a residence on Weymouth Road.
Officers found 62-year-old Karen Conner, dead from a single gunshot wound to the head.
Her 67-year-old husband, Laurence D. Conner, was also home at the time of the call.
An autopsy the next day by the Gloucester County Medical Examiner ruled the manner of death as homicide.
On Nov. 8, a warrant was issued for Laurence Conner, charging him with first-degree counts of murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Once charges were filed, police then searched for Conner.
A week after Karen Conner’s death, police found Laurence Conner’s body in a vehicle in Vineland on Friday, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.
The investigation remained active as of Tuesday.
Karen Conner was a graduate of Vineland High School, who worked as a hair dresser and then as a registered dental assistant for 30 years, according to her obituary.
