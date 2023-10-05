Beware of this power company scam going on in New Jersey

This past Saturday I got a call from someone saying that they represented my electric company. The number did not come up as Atlantic City Electric, but I answered it because it was a 732 number.

I thought it might be someone from work or related to my work or some people I had just met on vacation from that area code. I usually don't answer unfamiliar numbers, and if it is important the caller will leave a voicemail.

Upon answering the call, the guy on the other end of the line told me he had a shutoff order for my address.

He had the right building address, but when I pressed him for the unit number, he was hesitant. He said I had two accounts in the building, and one was on the second floor.

That was incorrect on both counts. That's when things got confrontational. I immediately checked my bank account, and it said the payment had been processed six days earlier.

He asked me for the confirmation number from my bank account. I told him I wasn't giving him any information and pressed him for why my electricity was being shut off. He then said he'd transfer me to the billing department.

Thirty seconds later another guy came on the line with a similar accent. I asked him why my electricity was being turned off and he said he needed more information. At this point, I said he was not getting any more information from me until he explained why I was getting this call.

He abruptly said, "Sir, I cannot give you any more information is there anything else I can do for you"? At which point I said, "Yeah go f@&$ yourself" and hung up.

I then tried to reach AC Electric, and their offices were closed. So, I sent them an email informing them of what had transpired.

It's unclear how they got my number and how they knew I had an account in my building.

The bottom line is don't answer unfamiliar numbers and if it is important, they will leave a message and you can call them right back.

The scammers are getting more clever and more desperate. Beware!

