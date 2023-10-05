Living legend Frankie Valli coming to Atlantic City, NJ

Can he still do it at 90?

Let me tell you something. If anyone can still perform hits on stage and remain in strong voice, it’s this guy. The original Jersey guy.

Frankie Valli.

He’s 89 years old and his birthday is May 3. So when Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons bring “The Last Encores Tour” to Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Saturday, June 22 next year, this living legend will be 90.

People have been counting him out for years as he’s aged. Yet every time he hits the stage I’ve heard nothing but accolades and shock that his voice is as strong as it was in 1962. That’s the year the Jersey boys had number-one hits with “Sherry” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry.”

Those Top 40 hits kept coming over the years, 29 of them with his Four Seasons and 9 more as a solo artist. 38 Top 40 hits is an insane catalogue. You can hear his power live in Atlantic City in the state where it all began for them.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Hard Rock Hotel Atlantic City, Ticketmaster or by calling 800-745-3000. Ticketmaster says a presale is already underway.

It’s been a lot of years and a lot of encores since Frankie grew up in a Newark public housing project. It was a rough neighborhood where one of the original Four Seasons, Tommy DeVito, said, “There was only three ways out: You could join the army. You could get 'mobbed' up. Or you could become a star.”

His frontman Frankie chose wisely.

Of the upcoming tour dates, Valli said, “I am eternally grateful for the love and support of our fans throughout the decades. I always loved touring and can’t wait to see the fans.”

Which is exactly why he’s still this good at almost 90.

