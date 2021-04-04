Top five Movie Soundtracks: three have New Jersey ties

This weekend we celebrate national film score day. The soundtracks that make a movie more exciting and entertaining. This had me wondering what the top selling movie soundtracks are? Not surprisingly three out of the top five soundtracks have New Jersey ties. The first time I saw the movie “Rocky” I went right from the theater and straight to the store where I bought the album. I did it because the music and score in the movie was so moving and motivating. Bill Conti's "Gonna fly now " gets you moving and running around your house while drinking raw eggs, and punching any meat you have hanging around.

YouTube via Danny Waysted

Number Five: Grease

The soundtrack sold close to 28 million copies worldwide. The soundtrack recorded six singles that hit the charts including Jersey's own Frankie Valli with the title hit "Grease". Olivia Newton John had three huge hits with "Summer Nights", "Hopelessly Devoted to You", and "You're the One that I Want". It was a resurgence for music of the 50s and 60s. Hope you'll enjoy your favorite soundtrack. Chances are there is a Jersey connection somewhere in that album.

Get our free mobile app

YouTube via James Horner - Topic

Number four :Titanic: Music from the Motion Picture

The wave of the success from the movie "Titanic" sold over 30 million copies even though most of the soundtrack is orchestral.The only single to be released from the album was"My Heart Will Go On" sung brilliantly by Celine Dion . That song alone sold over 18 million copies. Celine has said that the signature song made her career skyrocket.

YouTube via Bill Medley - Topic

Number three: Dirty Dancing

Nobody puts a baby in the corner and everybody loves "Dirty Dancing". This soundtrack has a very big Jersey connection. Two of the biggest hits from the movie were written by Jersey's own Franke Previte. Franke won an Academy Award and Golden Globe for writing (I've Had) "The Time of My Life". He also wrote "Hungry Eyes" sung by Eric Carmen. The album sold over 32 million copies worldwide and spent an incredible 18 weeks at number one on the billboard charts. Incidentally, Franke told me he wrote "Time of My Life" on the back of an envelope driving down the Garden State Parkway around mile marker 114. Doesn't get any more Jersey then that.

YouTube via beegees

Number Two: Saturday Night Fever

The second best selling album is no surprise from 1977 is "Saturday Night Fever". The BeeGees, Tavares, Yvonne Eliman, KC and The Sunshine Band all climbed the charts with hit singles from the movie soundtrack. In the U.S alone the album was certified 16 times platinum. The album was top of the charts for 24 straight weeks which is unbelievable. The album sold over 40 million copies worldwide.

YouTube via Whitney Houston

Number One : The Bodyguard

The number one selling soundtrack was a slight surprise to me but after thinking about it I understand . "The Bodyguard" with Whitney Houston, takes the number one slot. Of course Whitney was a Jersey girl from East Orange. Her powerful performance in the song " I Will Always Love You" became a meteoric hit and was a number one single on the chart for weeks. The album sold over 45 million copies worldwide. Which made it the top selling soundtrack album of all time. It also added more fuel to Whitney Houston's already soaring career.

DID YOU KNOW: New Jersey has a volcano!

[newsletter