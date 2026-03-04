Notable Immigration Arrests In WNY In February

There were multiple immigration arrests in Western New York in February. Most notably, an arrest that may have led to the death of a refugee. As protests against ICE continue around the country, the border patrol agents around Buffalo have been busy.

Immigration enforcement is one thing, but there have been many disturbing stories of alleged cruelty by ICE agents. Multiple American citizens - Renne Good, Ruben Ray Martinez, Alex Pretti, and Keith Porter Jr. - were killed at the hands of ICE. A fatal incident in Buffalo highlights some of the concerns critics have about ICE. Nurul Amin Shah Alam, a refugee from Myanmar, was found dead after U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested him, then dropped him off miles away from his home, according to the BBC. Shah Alam, who was nearly blind, was seen walking in below-freezing temperatures to fend for himself. He was found dead on February 24, 2026. A cause of death has not been released at the time this article was published.

Buffalo Border Patrol Arrests Alleged Criminal From Ukraine

The IRS Criminal Investigation Division, the FBI Albany, the U.S. Marshals Service, and ICE Buffalo arrested an alleged Ukrainian immigrant. The 41-year-old man was arrested on February 6, 2026, for allegedly attempting to murder a police chief, narcotics possession, racketeering, and organized crime. Mykola Zhytnichenko was admitted to America on March 21, 2023. Later that year, Ukrainian authorities issued an arrest warrant for him. After his arrest, Zhytnichenko was taken to the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility, where he will remain.

ICE Buffalo Arrests Sexual Predator In NY Illegally

ICE Buffalo also recently arrested a sexual predator who was in the U.S. illegally. Jose Mendoza, of El Salvador, was convicted of felony criminal sexual acts, sexual abuse, and family neglect. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison on February 2, 2025. On April 28, 2006, a judge ordered Mendoza's removal from the country. He was taken into custody by ICE when he was released from Woodbourne Correctional Facility.

Niagara County Is Limiting ICE Access In Its Jail

As of January 16, 2026, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office will no longer allow ICE agents to use its jail to hold certain illegal immigrants. Moving forward, detainees will only be held for ICE if there is a criminal charge or judicial warrant, not civil violations, according to WKBW.

Due to the change, the number of immigration violators booked into the Niagara County Jail dropped significantly. There were only two immigration detainees listed in February:

1. King Marks, Sharmella

Booking Date/Time: 02/03/2026 23:17:39

Immigration

Bail Amount: N/A

2. Alanazi, Norah Theyab

Booking Date/Time: 02/12/2026 12:44:14

Immigration

Bail Amount: N/A

Buffalo Mayor Issues Immigration Directive

In a sentiment we are seeing more and more, Buffalo's newly elected Mayor, Sean M. Ryan, recently issued his first executive order, "formally prohibiting the use of City of Buffalo personnel or resources for federal civil immigration enforcement and reaffirming the City’s longstanding commitment to ensuring the safety, dignity, and legal protections of all residents, regardless of immigration status or country of origin."

